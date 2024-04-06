Casting the right actor for a role is a critical aspect of filmmaking. However, despite meticulous planning and careful consideration, there are films where casting decisions miss the mark, resulting in controversial choices that fail to resonate with audiences. The phenomenon of miscasting, where actors are chosen for roles unsuited to their abilities or characteristics, has been the subject of much debate in the film industry.

Directors and producers face selecting the perfect actor to bring a character to life on screen, often dictating the success or failure of a movie. Whether it's due to studio pressure, creative misjudgment, or simply a lack of chemistry between actor and role, these casting choices have left audiences questioning the integrity of the filmmaking process. Despite the talent and potential of the actors involved, these 10 controversial casting decisions remind us of the delicate balance between casting choices and the overall impact on a film's success.

10 Emma Stone as Captain Allison Ng

'Aloha' (2015)

Emma Stone has established herself as one of the most talented actresses of her generation, boasting two Oscar wins, including her most recent triumph in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Her versatility shines in various roles, exemplifying her ability to embody diverse characters. In Aloha, Stone portrays Allison Ng, an Air Force pilot tasked with accompanying celebrated military contractor Brian Gilcrest, played by Bradley Cooper. Directed and written by Cameron Crowe, known for his work on Almost Famous, the film also features Rachel McAdams and Alec Baldwin.

Aloha faced significant backlash from audiences over its portrayal of Hawaii. Many criticized the film for its lack of Asian-American or Native Hawaiian-descended characters, particularly given its setting. Moreover, the casting of Stone, a white actress, as a character of mixed Chinese and Native Hawaiian descent sparked accusations of whitewashing. Crowe publicly acknowledged the controversy and issued an apology on his blog, admitting that the casting choice was perceived as "odd or misguided." He took full responsibility for the presentation of the character, acknowledging the film's shortcomings in accurately representing Hawaii and its residents.

9 Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Jesse Eisenberg has showcased his talent in acclaimed films like The Social Network, where he earned an Academy Award nomination. He gave a memorable performance in The Squid and the Whale, from Noah Baumbach. However, his portrayal of Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was widely regarded as a miscast in his career. In the film, Luthor orchestrates a conflict between Batman and Superman, showcasing a manipulative and calculating nature.

The miscasting of Eisenberg as Luthor stemmed from his portrayal deviating significantly from the character's established traits. While Luthor is typically depicted as cold, ruthless, and self-centered, Eisenberg's portrayal leaned more toward an emotionally unstable and neurotic persona. This departure from the intimidating and composed Luthor known from the comics led to criticism, with some comparing Eisenberg's performance to a modern-day Mark Zuckerberg rather than the iconic villain audiences expected.

8 Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

'Dear Evan Hansen' (2021)

Ben Platt has established himself as a notable figure in both film and theater, with roles in projects like the Pitch Perfect film series and the Netflix show The Politician. However, his acclaimed performance in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen propelled him to stardom, earning him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Despite his success on stage, Platt faced criticism when the musical was adapted into a film directed by Stephen Chbosky.

The casting of Platt, then 27 years old, as a high school student in Dear Evan Hansen sparked controversy and drew widespread criticism. Many questioned the decision, attributing it to nepotism due to Platt's familial ties to the film's producer, Marc Platt. The film's underperformance at the box office and nominations for unfavorable awards, including a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for Platt, further fueled the debate surrounding the casting choice.

7 Kevin Costner as Robin Hood

'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Kevin Costner, a celebrated actor since the 1980s, garnered acclaim with his Oscar-winning film Dances with Wolves in 1990, showcasing his director and actor talent. However, his portrayal of Robin of Locksley in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves faced criticism and disappointment from both audiences and critics alike. Despite sharing the screen with notable talents like Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman, Costner's performance failed to impress.

One of the main issues with Costner's portrayal was his attempt at a British accent, which ultimately fell flat. Despite his efforts, including hiring a dialect coach, Costner struggled to deliver a convincing accent, leading the director, Kevin Reynolds, to abandon the idea altogether. This misstep highlighted the challenges of portraying iconic characters with authenticity and added to the film's mixed reception upon its release.

6 Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi

'Ghost in the Shell' (2017)

Scarlett Johansson, celebrated for her box office prowess and award nominations, met controversy with her portrayal of Motoko Kusanagi in the sci-fi thriller Ghost in the Shell. Directed by Rupert Sanders and adapted from the Japanese manga, the film drew intense scrutiny, particularly for its casting choices, which many critics viewed as an example of whitewashing. Johansson's depiction of the cyborg supersoldier investigating her origins ignited debates about cultural appropriation and representation in Hollywood.

Despite the controversy, Mamoru Oshii, the original director of the 1995 Ghost in the Shell anime, offered his support for Johansson's casting, saying that she was the most suitable choice for the role. The controversy surrounding Ghost in the Shell served as a focal point for broader conversations about cultural sensitivity and the evolving landscape of representation in cinema.

5 Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

'House of Gucci' (2021)

Jared Leto has showcased his versatility as both an actor and musician, earning acclaim, including an Oscar, for his transformative performance in Dallas Buyers Club as a trans woman. However, his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci met with mixed reviews. The film, which delves into the tumultuous dynamics within the Gucci family, saw Leto's performance criticized as parodic, with his accent drawing particular scrutiny for its resemblance to an Italian plumber.

Despite the film's broader criticisms of accent authenticity, Leto's portrayal earned him both a Golden Globe and a Golden Raspberry Award for Best and Worst Supporting Actor, respectively. The contrast between these accolades underscores the divisive nature of his performance and the varied reactions it gathered from audiences and critics.

4 Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily

'Pan' (2015)

Rooney Mara rose to prominence with her compelling portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed by David Fincher, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Building on this success, Mara went on to deliver impactful performances in films like Her, Carol, and Lion. However, her role as Tiger Lily in Pan stirred controversy due to concerns about whitewashing and lack of diversity in casting decisions.

In an interview, Mara expressed regret over her portrayal of Tiger Lily, acknowledging the need for greater diversity in casting. Director Joe Wright also faced criticism for casting Mara, a non-Native American actress, in the role of a character traditionally depicted as Native American. Activists rallied behind the hashtag #NotYourTigerlily to voice their objections to the casting choice, highlighting broader issues of representation in Hollywood.

3 Topher Grace as Venom

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Topher Grace gained widespread recognition for his role as Eric Forman in the hit teen sitcoms That '70s Show and That '90s Show. However, his portrayal of Eddie Brock and Venom in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 was met with mixed reviews. While the film garnered seven nominations at the Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Movie Villain for Grace, critics were less impressed with his performance.

Grace effectively conveyed Brock's jealousy and instability, providing depth to the character. However, Venom is renowned in the Spider-Man universe as one of the hero's most formidable enemies, known for his sheer strength and ability to overpower Spider-Man. Unfortunately, Grace's portrayal failed to capture the true menace of Venom, as their confrontations lacked the intensity and edge expected from such a formidable adversary. As a result, Grace's portrayal fell short of delivering the menacing presence that Venom is known for in the comics.

2 Colin Farrell as Alexander and Angelina Jolie as Olympias

'Alexander' (2004)

Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie, both esteemed figures in Hollywood, took on unconventional roles in Oliver Stone's Alexander, a historical epic depicting the life of Alexander the Great. Farrell, known for his versatility in blockbuster and indie films, stepped into the shoes of Alexander, while Jolie portrayed his mother, Queen Olympias.

Jolie's casting as Farrell's mother raised eyebrows, particularly given that she is less than a year older than him. Critics pointed out the awkwardness of her accent and historically inaccurate wardrobe. Similarly, Farrell's portrayal of the great conqueror was met with criticism for lacking the commanding presence expected of such a character. Despite a budget of $155 million, "Alexander" struggled to find success at the box office, grossing only $167 million worldwide, marking it as a commercial disappointment.

1 Cameron Diaz as Jenny Everdeane

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Cameron Diaz emerged as one of the most prominent actresses of the 2000s, showcasing her talent across both comedic and dramatic roles. Diaz's career trajectory soared after her debut at age 21 in The Mask. Among her notable performances was in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, where she portrayed Jenny Everdeane, an Irish immigrant and pickpocket who captivates the protagonist, Amsterdam (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The film received widespread acclaim, earning 10 Oscar nominations.

While Diaz's portrayal of an Irish immigrant in the film sparked debate, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress, her accent drew criticism from dialect coaches who deemed it one of the worst in the movie. Originally, Sarah Michelle Gellar was slated for the role, but scheduling conflicts with Buffy The Vampire Slayer led her to withdraw. Scorsese initially considered Sarah Polley for the part, but studio pressure for a more "bankable star" ultimately led to Diaz's casting.

