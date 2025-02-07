Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.It's not easy to wrap up a television series in not just a satisfying manner, but it pleases both audiences and critics, as well. This gets even harder when it's a world-renowned series that has a reputation for being stellar, wrapping up a plot of dozens of plot threads built up over the years of a show's run.

This can lead to even the best shows out there having pretty divisive finales. So much so that it can almost ruin a show's reputation because of it. Whether it be because a show ends on a cliffhanger, has a terrible ending, or is just overall confusing, it's extremely difficult to wrap up a series in a way that pleases its fans. Some of the best series of all time can be tarnished by simply one episode.

10 "Person to Person" - 'Mad Men' (2007–2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Image via AMC

When a series has run for as long as Mad Men did, a whopping 10 years, the hype builds up for the finale to such a point that it can feel almost impossible to deliver a finale that actually makes people happy. The ending is very ambiguous and leaves people feeling very conflicted with their thoughts about the way the writers decided to wrap everything up in this 1960s-set television show.

There's a considerable group of fans that actually do like the ending, but almost the same number don't think the same. But if there's one thing that the majority of people do agree upon, it's that the one character that actually did get a great ending, is Don Draper (Jon Hamm). People were quite pleased with how they wrapped up his character, amidst what they were unhappy with about the rest of the story.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Mad Men Release Date July 19, 2007 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 "Till Death Do Us Part" - 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010–2017)

Created by Ina Marlene King

Image via Freeform

For quite some time, Pretty Little Liars was the most notorious network television series on the air. The opinions on Pretty Little Liars range from it being a "guilty pleasure" to genuinely enjoyable television. However, as the series continued onward, the mystery behind the plot began to grow and make the writers' lives harder, as it meant there was a lot more to find a way to make sense of in the big reveal.

So, when the finale came around, people expected some complex and layered storytelling to bring the plot to a final wrap-up. But, no one expected the writers to pull what may be known universally as one of the most lazy and/or uninspired plot devices in storytelling: the long-lost twin. There definitely are parts about the final episode that people enjoyed, though, praising the way each primary Pretty Little Liars character's lives were brought full circle. There's no denying that the reveal of a secret twin, never brought up before, at the very last second, made this a very divisive finale.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Pretty Little Liars Release Date 2010 - 2016 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





8 "Remember the Monsters?" - 'Dexter' (2006–2013)

Created by Jeff Lindsay

Image via Showtime

Dexter is one of the most renowned crime/drama series of all time. The tale woven over the course of its 8 (mostly) great seasons won viewers over and built up a lot of height about just how the story of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was going to come to an end. It suffered from an issue that was a huge nail in the coffin of people already not enjoying Dexter Season 8's writing: going in a direction that didn't make much sense.

Almost every show faces the potential situation of not having enough time to bring all the stories it is telling to a close in a way that feels natural. Dexter, especially, hit this road bump. There's a pretty clear "endgame" set up in the very concept of the series itself, which would lead to Dexter getting found out and trying to escape the consequences. The writers chose to take a complete 90-degree turn away from that premise and do something that audiences ended up feeling very unhappy about, as the obvious ending was right in front of their noses the whole time. Many blame this on the writers simply not having enough time to do so and decided to take a route that just felt rushed, instead.