[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the finale of Conversations with Friends.]Just when it seems like Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) might live happily ever after, the very last scene of Conversations with Friends throws a devastating curveball. (Depending on if you’re team Nick or Bobbi, perhaps.)

Frances is in a bit of a rough place at the start of the finale episode, estranged from both Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Bobbi. However, there is hope to rekindle things with Bobbi. Inspired by a phone call with Melissa (Jemima Kirke), Frances sends Bobbi a heartfelt apology via email. Bobbi accepts and the two restart their relationship. Just when it seems like they’re finally home free, fully committed to one another, Frances gets a call from Nick.

She finally reveals she left him due to her endometriosis diagnosis and possible infertility. While the conversation does initially feel as though it has a sense of closure to it, like France finally told the truth and now they can both move on, then Nick tells her he still has feelings for her. After a pause that feels as though it lasts an eternity, Frances makes her decision. She tells Nick, “Come and get me.”

So is this truly Frances’ happily ever after or are the complications destined to continue given Nick’s marriage to Melissa and what this is about to do to Frances and Bobbi’s relationship? We don’t get to see Bobbi’s reaction to Frances’ decision on the show, but while on Collider Ladies Night, Sasha Lane did weigh in on how the moment made her feel.

“To me, as soon as I watched it, I just kind of went, ‘You’ve lost me.’ I’m so angry I think personally with my little jealousy and all that, but I think at that point, I want to pat her on the forehead like, ‘Ugh! I’m done!’ I feel like that’s a mic drop, that’s a walkout, that’s a, ‘You know what? Girl, move.’ I think at that point Bobbi has to step away.”

While Conversations with Friends was certainly busy planting the seeds to justify Frances making such a choice all along the way, it’s still especially painful to watch knowing what it’s likely to do to Bobbi. We don’t just see Frances and Bobbi reigniting their romance. We get a blissful montage highlighting what they share and could continue to share together. After mentioning that sequence, Lane noted:

“And I didn’t expect that! I didn’t know that was gonna be there, that little montage, and so I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ They basically set me up to then just drop me off. I'm so angry. It kills me. I get heated.”

Eager to hear more from Lane about some key career decisions that helped pave the way to Conversations with Friends? You can listen to our full Collider Ladies Night interview uncut in podcast form below:

How Riley Keough's Support Inspired Sasha Lane to Do the Same for Alison Oliver on 'Conversations with Friends'

