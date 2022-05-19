The Hulu series Conversation with Friends, based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, follows college friends Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) as they befriend and grow close to married couple Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke). Melissa is a writer working on her latest novel, Nick is an actor, and Frances and Bobbi are trying to enjoy the summer before their final year at Trinity College in Dublin. As the four get to know each other, Bobbi and Melissa become close friends, while Nick and Frances find an unexpected attraction to each other.

Nick and Frances act on this attraction, shaking up the group when Bobbi and Melissa find out about their relationship. Bobbi walks in on them sleeping together while on vacation in Croatia, and is hurt that Frances kept this from her. While their lovers-to-friends relationship appears to be without too much drama, Frances also hasn’t been with anyone romantically since Bobbi broke up with her. Even though they act like they've moved on from each other, their closeness as friends keeps those feelings fresh. Melissa’s reaction, however, is more calm than one might expect. Seeing how happy Nick is with Frances, Melissa decides to try and make this complicated dynamic work, allowing them to continue to see each other. While all of this is going on, Frances struggles with intense pain, heavy bleeding, and nausea around her period. She ends up hospitalized and is referred to a gynecologist for scans. She often minimizes her situation to those around her, not wanting to make a fuss or for her health issues to interfere with her and Nick’s relationship.

In the penultimate episode, Frances and Nick have an intimate talk about what happened between Nick and Melissa the year before. He tells her about his depression and her affair with their mutual friend, Chris, before mentioning that Melissa has no interest in having kids. The next day, Frances has a consultation about her chronic period pain, during which she is diagnosed with endometriosis and told that she may have a difficult time conceiving children. When she talks to Nick later that night, Frances learns that he and Melissa are sleeping together again.

Because she is struggling to comprehend what this means for her relationship with Nick, as well as how her new diagnosis factors into their future, Frances acts like everything is fine and doesn’t tell Nick about her endometriosis and possible infertility. However, after meeting Nick’s niece at his birthday party and seeing how much he wants a child of his own, Frances worries that he won’t accept her if he learns of her diagnosis. She breaks up with him soon after but doesn’t really explain why. To add to the emotional chaos that is Frances’ life at this point, Melissa shows Bobbi the short story that Frances wrote about her. Angry that Frances would publish something so personal without telling her, Bobbi confronts Frances, and they end the episode not speaking to each other.

At the beginning of the final episode, Frances is emotionally devastated after losing the two most important people in her life, Nick and Bobbi. She is just going through the motions of school and life. One day, after receiving a copy of her published short story, Frances calls Melissa to ask why she showed Bobbi the short story. At first, their conversation is hostile – Frances believes that Melissa did this to spite her. But then, Frances apologizes to Melissa for not being more thoughtful of her behavior and how it has affected those around her. Continuing this apology train, Frances writes out a heartfelt email to Bobbi, apologizing for how the short story depicted her. Bobbi accepts her apology, and they decide to give their romantic relationship another try, as long as they agree to be more straightforward and open with each other. Frances also finds some resolution with her father, who has been recovering from a mental health scare. They eat breakfast together while he reassures her that he is on a new medication and sleeping better.

A few months later, Frances has settled into life again. She and Bobbi are stronger than ever, she’s actively participating in classes again, and she looks truly happy. However, Nick calls unexpectedly while Frances is Christmas shopping for Bobbi and changes everything. Frances finally tells him about her endometriosis and how it made her feel undesirable. She lets him know that it was her fear that led to her leaving him. Nick reassures her that it doesn’t change how he feels about her and that he still loves her, stating that he hasn’t quite moved on and is still holding space for their relationship. The series ends with Frances saying, "come and get me," leaving the door open for them to reconnect. While this could mean a happily ever after for the former couple, Frances could also be jeopardizing her happy life with Bobbi.

