‘Normal People’ Team Reuniting for Another Sexy and Sad Sally Rooney Show on Hulu

If you loved Normal People but don’t want your heart broken by a second season, have I got news for you. The streaming service announced today that the creative team that brought the Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People to life in such brilliant and sad and sexy fashion is reteaming for another Sally Rooney adaptation on Hulu. Lenny Abrahamson (Room) will serve as lead director while Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth) will serve as lead writer on an adaptation of Rooney’s book Conversations with Friends, which will consist of 12 half-hour episodes just like Normal People. The drama series will be produced by Elephant Pictures in association with BBC Three.

Rooney’s debut novel follows two female Dublin college students forging an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives. See, I told you: sad and sexy, just like Normal People!

“Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories. After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends. We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration” said Beatrice Springborn, VP Content, Hulu

Casting hasn’t yet begun but this is a straight-to-series order, so it’s definitely happening. Normal People, meanwhile, is expected to be in the thick of the Emmys race with its tremendous lead performances from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal and Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald’s brilliant direction. It’s truly one of the best shows of 2020 so far.

