The long-awaited television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s popular novel, Conversations With Friends, is officially streaming on Hulu. This limited series features Jemima Kirke as Melissa, a writer in a disconnected and unfaithful marriage. When it comes to casting, it’s always difficult to avoid controversy when adapting a popular novel for the screen. This is especially true when it comes to characters like Melissa who are described in the text as having a unique, striking, and impossible to ignore aura. Jemima Kirke, however, managed to fill this description perfectly. This certainly isn’t Kirke’s first rodeo when it comes to bringing a character like this to life. But, what is it about Kirke’s portrayal of this character that works so well?

Unlike her co-star, Alison Oliver, Conversations With Friends is likely not viewers’ first run-in with Jemima Kirke. Her debut role came in her childhood friend, Lena Dunham’s, film, Tiny Furniture. Kirke plays Charlotte; a wild, confident, ethereal character whose role couldn’t be easily filled by just anyone. She followed this up by playing Jessa, another larger-than-life character, in HBO’s hit dramedy series, Girls. For those who have seen Kirke in those roles or any of her others, she is a powerful, memorable presence. And, a powerful and memorable presence is exactly what the role of Melissa called for. Consequently, Melissa is a fitting and welcome next-in-line addition to Kirke’s portfolio. All of these characters have an elusive yet palpable common thread; they’ve all got "something special."

RELATED: 'Conversations With Friends' Review: Sometimes the Book Really Is Better

For the many fans of Conversations With Friends in its original book form, Melissa was sure to be a difficult character to cast – much more difficult, even, than Frances (Alison Oliver), the story’s protagonist. Frances is the novel’s narrator, and she often describes herself as being sort of plain and unremarkable. In the text, she’s quiet and introspective. Then there’s Bobbi (Sasha Lane): Frances’s ex-girlfriend-turned-”muse”-turned-codependent-best-friend. While the text’s description of Melissa was still more romantic and grandiose than Bobbi’s, Bobbi shares some qualities with Melissa: free-spiritedness, unabashedness, and a magnetism that draws others in.

Image Via Hulu

Kirke, Oliver, and Lane all have an intriguing and understated watchability that harmonizes with their characters. Yet, Kirke’s portrayal stands out in just the way that it’s meant to – in her fewer and farther between appearances on screen, she steals the scene simply by appearing gently in the background. It’s clear when Kirke’s Melissa is opposite Lane as Bobbi that Kirke has more of a knack for harnessing the ambiguous magic that both characters are meant to share. Her formidability manages to stay relatable and easy to connect with: a mark that Lane often misses.

Beyond her textual descriptions in Conversations With Friends’ source material, Melissa is also defined by what she does. She’s not just described as effortlessly cool; she is effortlessly cool. She’s the kind of person who attends poetry readings and casually befriends the creators there. She’s someone who invites new friends over to her mansion on a whim and takes them swimming. She’s the type who kisses one of them at a party and simply “thinks it’s funny” and then invites them to her vacation home in Croatia.

She’s both intimidating and personable; both aspirational and somehow attainable. She’s larger than life, and yet – you feel like you know her from somewhere. And, you probably do; most people have met someone like this at some point in their lives. Yet, seeing it played out in a realistic way onscreen is very rare. It’s the notion of someone who has that aforementioned ‘something special.’ This “effortlessly cool woman” is a trope all on her own. And, like Zooey Deschanel is to the manic pixie dream girl, Kirke is a pro at consistently bringing the “effortlessly cool woman” to life. It isn’t to say that she’s the only actor who could play a character like Melissa, but she is a perfect fit, and she plays the trope to a T.

Image Via Hulu

Kirke’s easy portrayal of free-spirited, high-status, highly confident characters seems to only get better with time. She’s able to add effortlessness, relatability, and a mysterious inner world to any character she takes on. Melissa lacks the exact naivety, spontaneity, and instability of Girls’ Jessa. Rather, Melissa’s similar charms have an added layer of maturity, wisdom, and calm. Still, regardless of the form this character takes, Kirke has no trouble making her glow with imperfect realness. Kirke resists any urge to let Melissa get stuffed into any kind of black or white, right or wrong box. She never comes across as too righteous in her position in the love square, nor does she ever give the impression that she is a villain. Kirke’s portrayal creates someone who is kind and understanding to those around her while still being aloof enough to seem unpredictable and difficult to read. In accomplishing this, viewers find themselves on the same wavelength as Frances and Bobbi: wondering what Melissa is really thinking and feeling while being intrigued about it all the same.

Melissa’s presence calls for all eyes to be on her as soon as she enters the space – even if that may be rarer than her fellow characters. Kirke’s physicality grants her the ability to command scenes required for this while remaining understated and natural. Her arrival in a scene doesn’t scream for viewers to look at her; it whispers it, and this makes it all the more tempting to look at. This detail grows the air of mystery necessary for Melissa to make this story tick. Mystery behind a character’s eyes can’t be manufactured; it needs to really exist, and it always seems to exist in Kirke’s characters.

While other characters in Conversations With Friends are well cast, Melissa quickly becomes the only one who is difficult to picture being successfully replaced. An actor with that kind of command over a character is unique. In Conversations With Friends' wake, it's clear that Kirke knows how to create nuance and depth, and it will be interesting to see how this manifests in her upcoming Apple TV+ series, City on Fire. In the meantime, any novelists writing a character who fits the “effortlessly cool woman” trope can only hope that Kirke's schedule will be free when it's time to cast their TV adaptation one day.

How ‘Conversations with Friends’ Accurately Portrays Endometriosis

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Lauren Waters (32 Articles Published) Lauren Waters is a TV and Movie Feature Writer for Collider. When she’s not writing about her favorite shows, she is the Beauty Editor and a columnist at Fizzy Mag. She is also a playwright, focusing on comedies and musicals. She is a lover of many things but only considers herself a true “expert” in stop motion holiday specials. More From Lauren Waters

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe