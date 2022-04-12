Risky behaviors abound in the new trailer for Hulu’s upcoming series Conversations With Friends. And not only will longtime fans of the book-turned-show be excited about the arrival of the newest look, but so will stans of indie music star Phoebe Bridgers, as her soulful voice can be heard throughout the trailer. Based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, the series, which hits the streamer on May 15, will unpack the dramatics that come with growing into adulthood and falling in love — specifically with unavailable people.

In a steamy trailer, we see our protagonist Frances (Alison Oliver) embark on a hot and heavy affair with married and successful actor Nick (Joe Alwyn). Initially attracted to Nick for his wit and comedic timing, Frances soon feels more for the romantically involved man and the two begin to sneak away for more time together. Meanwhile, Frances’ ex, Bobbi (Sasha Lane) begins to catch feelings for Nick’s wife, Melissa (Jemima Kirke). While the smooth talking Nick assuages Frances’ feelings surrounding not wanting to be the other woman in his marriage, his honesty is quickly called into question. By the end of the series, will everyone be torn apart, will new loves grow, or will it lead them all back to their original loves?

Following the success of Rooney’s last book-turned-series, it’s no shock as to why Hulu quickly swept up the story of Conversations With Friends. Back in 2020, the streamer adapted the author’s novel Normal People to much critical acclaim. The series starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal and brought plenty more romance entangled drama to screens everywhere. A favorite among fans and critics alike, Normal People would go on to nab four Emmy nominations. And, if we can guess anything from the trailer for Conversations With Friends, it too is sure to be a bingeable hit series for Hulu.

Along with a loaded list of talent, the series is led by director Lenny Abrahamson, who has several top credits to his name including the award sweeping film Room. Abrahamson will also serve as an executive producer along with Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, with Catherine Magee and Jeanie Igoe acting as producers.

Check out the drama begin to unfold as relationships are forged and tested in the newly released trailer for Conversations With Friends here:

