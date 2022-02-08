Hulu has just released a new teaser trailer for their hotly anticipated new limited series, Conversations with Friends. Based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, the series follows twenty-one-year-old Frances (Alison Oliver) as she navigates the complex relationships that come with being an adult, eventually leading her down a path she may live to regret.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the drama at hand, showing a series of meaningful glances and clandestine meet-ups. The trailer opens with Frances stating cryptically, over a series of shots of each of the main cast, "people can be in love and have meaningful relationships with other people." This statement is complicated by what the trailer shows in contrast to the statement: Frances embarking on an affair with Nick (Joe Alwyn), an accomplished actor who just so happens to be married to Melissa (Jemima Kirke), while Bobbi (Sasha Lane), France's ex, discourages her from doing anything she might regret — words that seem to go to waste.

The new trailer promises to envelop us in lush landscapes and an affair that threatens to untangle many lives, both budding and accomplished. The series is not the first time Rooney's work has been adapted for television by Hulu. The streamer adapted her novel Normal People for the screen in 2020, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, which earned a number of Emmy nominations and heaps of critical acclaim. Now, with actors like Alwyn and Girls alum Kirke, it seems as though Hulu is gunning for the same kind of success with a slightly different narrative, one that promises scandal and excitement just as much as it promises romance.

Lenny Abrahamson serves as director for the series, as well as executive producer alongside Tommy Bulfin, and Rose Garnett for the BBC, as well as Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, and Catherine Magee and Jeanie Igoe as producers.

Conversations with Friends premieres on Hulu in May. Check out the all-new trailer below:

