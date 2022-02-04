This spring, Conversations With Friends, a collaboration between Hulu and BBC Three, starring Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke will premiere. In anticipation of the new series, Hulu and BBC Three have released a collection of first-look images.

Conversations With Friends is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, the author who wrote Normal People which was also adapted into a critically acclaimed and award-winning miniseries by Hulu and BBC Three in 2020. The novel tells the story of two college students (Oliver and Lane) as they form an unexpected friendship with a married couple (Alwyn and Kirke) that forces them all to confront their vulnerabilities.

The first look images do not reveal much about the show’s plot. But, it does tease watch it sure to be an emotional and self-reflective story. With pictures of the characters looking pensive while holding glasses of wine or looking out at the ocean. The images also tease the intimate and complicated nature of the relationships between the four main characters as we see Alwyn with his arm around Oliver in a car, teasing the affair that occurs between their characters in the novel, and also see Oliver and Lane’s characters embracing in a bar, teasing the pair’s deep and storied bond.

Kirke has most recently starred in the third season of the highly acclaimed Netflix series Sex Education and had a starring role in the hit HBO comedy Girls. Lane recently had a starring role in the Prime Video show Utopia and a recurring role on the Disney+ Marvel show Loki. Alwyn starred in the FX miniseries A Christmas Carol and the film Mary Queen of Scots. Meanwhile, Conversations With Friends will be the on-screen acting debut for Oliver.

Conversations with Friends has been executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures alongside Lenny Abrahamson, Tommy Bulfin, and Rose Garnett who all executive produced the series for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe as a producer on the series.

Conversations With Friends will premiere its twelve-episode season in spring 2022 on Hulu in the U.S. and on BBC Three in the U.K. Check out the full first look images below:

