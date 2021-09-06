It would not be farfetched to claim that Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is what we would get if Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window was a 2021 video game. That’s precisely the feeling we get when watching the recently uploaded release date announcement trailer for the game.

This story-driven detective thriller was developed by the independent British studio White Paper Games. This atmospheric game is set in England in the 1950s where the player takes on the role of a private investigator, Robert Conway, who is tasked with solving the mysterious disappearance of a young 8-year old girl named Charlotte May. From his apartment window, Conway looks into the suspicious behavior of his neighbors and in this environment of hostile uncertainty, everyone becomes a potential suspect.

As Conway, the player will launch their own investigation into Charlotte’s disappearance and will have to piece together their own case. From within his apartment, Conway will have to observe the residents of Dahlia View in order to uncover clues and gain new leads. The player must ask the right kind of questions from the suspects and witnesses to advance in the case. In the trailer Conway asks himself “How well did I really know my neighbors?”. As events unfold, our retired detective will realize that he in fact was oblivious to the obscure lives of the people of his neighborhood.

“Someone had to do what had to be done. No matter the cost.” Are Conway’s last words in the announcement video. If you want this mystery solved, you may have to take matters into your own hands. You can start your own investigation in Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View coming this November 2 for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the release date trailer below.

