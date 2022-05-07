Disney has recently announced that a brand-new original animated series Cookies & Milk, based on Shawn Amos' debut novel, is now in the development stage at Disney Television Animation studio.

Amos' semi-autobiographical novel is inspired by the author’s childhood as the son of blues musician Wallace “Wally” Amos Jr, the founder of the Famous Amos chocolate chip cookie brand. The book follows eleven-year-old harmonica-playing Ellis Johnson who dreamed of spending his 1976 summer holidays playing with his friends. Instead, the middle schooler is stuck helping his optimistic Dad bring to life the dream of opening the world’s first cookie shop in Hollywood, California.

Along with the announcement, the president of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis stated: “It's an absolute coup to bring Shawn Amos' heartfelt, humorous book to Disney television screens and, with the guiding vision, credibility and track record of our Cinema Gypsy and Jesse James Films creative team, we're looking forward to telling this authentic and relatable story about belonging, self-acceptance and forgiveness."

The series has as its executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Cinema Gypsy Production’s Helen Sugland, Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant of Jesse James Films, which acquired the rights to the book, and Amos himself. Brian Egeston is also serving as executive producer as well as story editor.

In a joint statement, Fishburne and Sugland said: "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Shawn Amos, Ayo Davis and the talented team at Disney Branded Television. Shawn's semi-autobiographical novel, 'Cookies & Milk,' is partially based on his own experiences growing up as the son of Wally 'Famous' Amos. This humorous and heartwarming exploration of summer fun and friendship, seen through the eyes of a young Black boy being raised by his divorced father, is full of joy, self-discovery and a whole lot of unconditional love."

Amos also said: "What a dream to see this Black kid from Hollywood become a Disney character. I wrote 'Cookies & Milk' for my son to help him understand his family, his culture and himself. I hope kids of all colors will see something of their own selves in Ellis. I'm so grateful to Helen, Jesse and Laurence for championing my story. I know it's in good hands with them and the deeply creative folks at Disney." Cookies & Milk is scheduled to be published this Spring.

This upcoming series is the second animated Disney project for Cinema Gypsy, which has a first-look deal with ABC Signature and is currently in production on Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney Channel.

