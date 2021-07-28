Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming Cooking with Paris series, but from the first few seconds, it's clear this will not be a typical cooking show where the audience might learn how to prepare various dishes. Indeed, American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is not by any means a trained chef, nor does she claim to be one. Cooking with Paris will launch all six episodes August 4 on Netflix.

The initial tone of the trailer is evocative of a 50’s cooking show and it makes no attempt in hiding its satirical quality. While we may not end up learning too much about the culinary arts, executive producers Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz, as well as Hilton herself, will nevertheless have a delightfully funny experience in store for us. As the trailer mentions, this show will present Hilton in a setting "as you’ve never seen her before."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 7 Best New Shows on Netflix in July 2021

Joining Hilton as sous-chefs is an all-star list of guests that will add the seasoning to an already explosive dish: Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Nicky & Kathy Hilton. The guests will accompany Hilton as she navigates her way through a culinary experience: from shopping for groceries at the supermarket to preparing the dish in the kitchen to, finally, tasting the product of their attempts. From what we can infer from the tidbits of dialogue Hilton and her guest stars have throughout the trailer, it seems like the end result is not always an undeniable success.

Given that it'll be a totally unscripted experience made up of 6 half-hour episodes, we can expect to see Hilton and her remarkable guest stars attempt to prepare a meal while they deal with new recipes, new ingredients, and even some brand-new kitchen appliances. While we may not come out of this experience learning anything new about the culinary arts, we can certainly expect to be entertained by Hilton’s antics around the kitchen.

The Netflix-exclusive show Cooking with Paris premieres next week on August 4. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: The Best Food and Cooking Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Teaser Takes Us to the Creepy Place Where Land and Sea Collide Will we finally see Ryan Murphy's take on aliens?

Read Next