Warner Bros Studio has been around for a long time and has an amazing record of producing movies and shows that keep audiences around the globe entertained. The studio is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and to commemorate the milestone, Warner Bros is releasing three classic and beloved films from its library in 4k Ultra HD Disc and Digital. The classic movies, which will be available in 4k Ultra HD Disc and Digital in April, are The Maltese Falcon, Cool Hand Luke, and Rebel Without a Cause. The studio also recently set a release date for the Rocky film collection set, releasing in 4k Ultra HD Disc and Digital.

The three classic movies will be available for purchase on April 4, for $24.99 each. The Maltese Falcon and Cool Hand Luke will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc online and in-store at major retailers. They will also be available to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV and more. Rebel Without a Cause will also be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc online and in-store at major retailers, but the movie won’t be available for purchase digitally until April 18. Like the other two, Rebel Without a Cause will be available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Each feature film’s Ultra HD Blu-ray will come with special features like Academy Award theatre broadcast, Screen Guild theatre broadcast, featurettes, trailers, wardrobe tests, screen tests, deleted scenes and many more. Warner Bros’ gift to audiences doesn’t stop there as the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc will showcase 4k resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) in each feature film. The films will also come with a wider color spectrum, which will offer audiences brighter and deeper lifelike colors as they watch the films from the comfort of their homes.

Special Features to Expect From the Upcoming Releases

The Maltese Falcon is a 1941 film about a tough San Francisco private detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart), who gets involved with a deadly band of international thieves planning to obtain a small jewel-encrusted statue known as The Maltese Falcon. When Spade’s partner Miles Archer (Jeremy Cowan) is murdered he begins to search for the killer dragging him into a web of criminal masterminds seeking The Maltese Falcon. The Maltese Falcon Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following special features including Commentary by Eric Lax, Sergeant York Trailer, New Highlights of the Roosevelt Churchill Parley (newsreel), The Gay Parisian (1941 WB short), Breakdowns of 1941 (WB short), Make-up Tests and so much more.

Cool Hand Luke is a 1967 film about an inmate sentenced to prison for a minor infraction. The inmate Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) gains the respect of fellow inmates for refusing to accept defeat even at the cost of his life. However, when Luke’s mother dies, he decides to escape prison no matter what. Cool Hand Luke's Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features which inlude commentary by Eric Lax, A Natural-Born World-Shaker: Making Cool Hand Luke (featurette) and the film's trailer.

Rebel Without a Cause, starring James Dean, is a 1955 coming-of-age film following the lives of three high school students. After moving to a new town for a fresh start, troublemaker Jim Stark (Dean) is supposed to start a clean slate, but he befriends disturbed classmate, Plato and falls in love with local girl, Judy.

Rebel Without a Cause Ultra HD Blu-ray contains "Commentary Douglas L. Rathgeb", "James Dean Remembered (1974 TV special)", "Rebel Without a Cause: Defiant Innocents (featurette)", and "Dennis Hopper: Memories from the Warner Lot (featurette)." Other special features include screen tests, wardrobe tests and deleted scenes.

