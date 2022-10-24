There have been great crime movies made within most film industries around the world, but few countries have put out as many great ones as France. This was especially notable throughout the 1950s and 1960s, partly due to the French New Wave movement being in full swing. Crime films became cooler, more stylish, darker, and more thrilling.

RELATED: Essential Films of French New Wave Legend Éric Rohmer

That being said, not all of the following 10 films can be classified as French New Wave films, and some were released outside of the 1950s/1960s, too. All manage to be effortlessly stylish, gripping, and unpredictable films, though, and for fans of French cinema, gangster movies, crime films, or even just thrillers in general, all are more than worthy of your attention.

'Breathless' (1960)

The first feature film directed by Jean-Luc Godard, and also one of the most significant films of the French New Wave movement, Breathless has a reputation that precedes it. It was groundbreaking for its time, in terms of how it looked, felt, and was edited together, and takes a simple premise about a young man on the run from the law, and shifts it into something completely unique through its presentation.

Of course, given it influenced future French New Wave movies, and even future American movies (like Bonnie and Clyde and Badlands), Breathless runs the risk of seeming a little quaint in comparison. But when viewed among other films of its time, you can't help but admire its audacity and style, and it's all but required viewing for any and all film buffs.

'Les Vampires' (1915-1916)

An epic seven-hour film serial that's over a century old yet still holds up, Les Vampires might sound daunting, but it's surprisingly easy to get into and enjoy. Though it technically tells one story that runs three to four times longer than your average movie, it's handily broken up into 10 chapters, which were all released between November 1915 and June 1916.

That might arguably make it 10 films rather than one (helping director Louis Feuillade to be one of the most prolific of all time), but either way, this saga of a journalist investigating a shadowy, underground criminal network is gripping stuff. It's still fast, fun, and gloriously twist-filled all these decades later, and deserves its reputation as one of the best films of the silent era.

'Purple Noon' (1960)

Purple Noon is one of French superstar Alain Delon's best-known films, and also stands as one of the best screen adaptations of The Talented Mr. Ripley. It's a plot where the less said about it, the better, but what's most important is that it's a suspenseful, engaging, and very dark story that's essentially timeless, given the original novel is now close to 70 years old.

RELATED: The King of Cool: Great Movies Starring French Icon Alain Delon

Delon is perfect as Ripley, perfectly balancing the coldness and charisma that's essential to the infamous character. The film itself is also spectacularly short and paced well, meaning it's a crime-thriller that, while on the more serious side of things, still holds up as a very entertaining watch.

'Mauvais Sang' (1986)

Leos Carax is a filmmaker whose work might not be for everyone, but it's hard to deny the ambitiousness of the projects he tackles, and the singular style he injects all his films with. Mauvais Sang (or "Bad Blood" in English) is one of his earliest films, and maybe one of his more accessible ones, too.

That being said, it is still pretty odd. Its plot involves a unique virus that's spread through having sex that lacks emotion, and a group of crooks who try to steal a top-secret vaccine, only to have inevitable complications arise. It combines its crime elements with romance and a slightly futuristic setting, blending them all into a truly one-of-a-kind film cocktail.

'Rififi' (1955)

Rififi might well be the best heist movie that doesn't involve breaking into a bank. Instead, Rififi follows a group of professional robbers as they plan a complex heist of a jewelry store, execute the robbery itself, and then deal with repercussions in the heist's aftermath.

It's notable for having one of the best heist sequences in the history of cinema. It plays out over about half an hour, in what feels like real-time, and is done without any dialogue or music. Sound effects aside, it basically becomes a silent film for a quarter of its runtime, and it helps that the more traditionally done scenes on either side of the heist sequence are great, too. Rififi stands as both an essential heist movie and an essential French crime film, as a result.

'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Jean-Pierre Melville was a director who made many notable crime films, and Alain Delon starred in a fair few, too. They worked together on Le Samouraï, which is a highlight in both of their bodies of work, being a bold, simple, and well-executed movie about a lone professional hitman on the run.

Given how sleek and stylish the film is, it's a bit hard to do it justice with just words. Even describing the plot runs the risk of making it sound underwhelming, as it's not a particularly complex or unique-sounding premise. But it's all in the execution, and the experience of watching Le Samouraïis what's memorable. It's one of those movies you really just have to watch for yourself, to understand what all the fuss is about.

'Elevator to the Gallows' (1958)

For anyone who likes movies where a seemingly simple crime spirals out of control, look no further than Elevator to the Gallows. That's essentially what this deceptively simple 91-minute crime film boils down to, with the downward spiral it casts its characters into proving hard to look away from.

RELATED: Movies With Titles That Sound Like Horror Movies (But Aren't)

Paris at night has probably never looked better than it does in Elevator to the Gallows, and the score by the legendary Miles Davis increases the power of the visuals and the overall moody atmosphere and narrative. It's a short, simple, and wholly satisfying small-scale crime film, and one of the best to ever come out of France.

'Le Cercle Rouge' (1970)

For as good as Le Samouraï was, Le Cercle Rouge ("The Red Circle") might be even better, as far as Jean-Pierre Melville and Alain Delon collaborations go. It's a great heist movie that also spends considerable time on the police commissioner determined to stop the would-be jewel thieves, giving it a surprisingly epic feel (also helped by its nearly 2.5-hour-long runtime) that builds to a fantastic, intense final act.

Life Rififi before it, it also has an extended, nervously quiet heist sequence, and its already solid story is enhanced greatly by the film's overall style and deliberate pacing. In the end, few heist movies can claim to be as good as Le Cercle Rouge is.

'Le Trou' (1960)

A prison film that deserves to be counted among the best of all time, Le Trou ("The Hole") follows five prisoners as they meticulously hatch a plan to escape from prison. With a confined setting and keen attention to the detail of said plan, Le Trou pushes the prison escape movie to its limits, as few other movies can claim they've dedicated so much time to just this premise (compare it to something like The Shawshank Redemption, for example, which is partly - but not entirely - about escaping a prison).

Perhaps it may feel repetitive or a little stagnant for some viewers as a result, but if you manage to immerse yourself in the film, it's an experience like no other. Detailed, meticulously crafted, and suspenseful, Le Trou is without a doubt one of the greatest prison escape movies of all time.

'Band of Outsiders' (1964)

Band of Outsiders is another iconic Jean-Luc Godard film, and tells the story of three young people who are obsessed with movies - especially American film noirs and westerns. Feeling a sense of aimlessness in their lives, they decide to plan a heist partially inspired by those they've seen on screen, only for their inexperience to get in the way of success.

It's a self-aware and creatively made movie, and perhaps even better than Godard's other iconic French New Wave/crime film, Breathless. Also, like that 1960 film, its influence can be seen in the works of subsequent filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino (he even named his film production company A Band Apart Films, which is a play on Band of Outsiders' original French title, Bande à part.)

NEXT: Remembering Jean-Luc Godard With His 11 Best Movies, From 'Breathless' to 'Pierrot le Fou'