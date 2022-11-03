They say that a hero is only as good as their villains. If that's true, then it's no wonder why Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. He has a rogues' gallery that's varied, colorful, and an awful lot of fun.

RELATED:10 Most Overlooked Spider-Man Villains

Across all the different movie adaptations that have focused on the Web-Slinger, audiences have gotten to see numerous of his most iconic antagonists, from The Green Goblin to Lizard and Vulture. However, there are many menacing villains that Spidey has yet to face off against in feature films.

Mister Negative Corrupts All That He Touches

This visually striking villain was pushed into a life of crime in a Chinese gang, which was involved in human trafficking. Being administered a strange drug divided his identity in two: On the one hand, Martin Li, a wealthy philanthropist with a passion for helping those in need; on the other, the superpowered criminal Mister Negative, kingpin of Chinatown's underworld.

Li served as the main antagonist of the highly successful Play Station 4 Marvel's Spider-Manvideogame, and he would surely be equally effective as the villain of a film. He has it all: The menacing looks, a compelling backstory, and very interesting powers.

The Rose Is a Villain in Middle Management

The Rose may be one of Spider-Man's lesser-known villains, but he's a worthy fan-favorite nevertheless. There have been a few versions of the character, but the best-known is that of Richard Fisk, the son of the Spidey and Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin.

Before becoming The Rose, Richard was able to climb through the ranks of HYDRA, going so far as to become HYDRA Supreme, one of the many leaders of the terrorist organization that Marvel has seen. He was created to serve as a middle-level crime boss, but his involvement in the tragic turmoil assaulting his family could make for a fascinating plot point in a movie.

Tombstone Is As Cold As Ice and As Hard As Marble

Born and raised in Harlem, Alonzo Lincoln was an outcast since birth due to his albinism. This feeling of rejection led him to become a school bully nicknamed Tombstone, which eventually took him up the ladder of New York crime.

Tombstone has an intimidating physique and growling voice, as well as a very interesting backstory. He has proved to be one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes—As can be seen, for instance, in the side-missions ofthe PS4 Spider-Man game where he's the terrifying boss. So, it's anyone's guess as to why the movies have still not used him.

Black Tarantula Is a Powerful Ancestral Title

Ever since an ancestor got powers from a potion, the title of The Black Tarantula has been passed down from father to son until reaching Carlos LaMuerto.

RELATED:10 Villains We Want to See in 'Across the Spider-Verse'

With amazing powers and incredibly combat skills, Black Tarantula is one of the few villains who can boast about having defeated Spider-Man, which would make for a really interesting twist to have in a film. Not only that, but the comics have many interesting stories featuring him which would be incredibly fun to see adapted.

Hobgoblin Controls His Pawns from the Shadows

The mantle of the Hobgoblin has been passed to many (including a brainwashed Ned Leeds, who in the MCU is played by Jacob Batalon), but the original and longest-running was Roderick Kingsley.

There are, of course, many parallelisms between Hobgoblin and the iconic Green Goblin, but this scheming villain is most definitely on a category of his own. He's a terrifying criminal obsessed with the figure of Norman Osborn's Goblin, and he could certainly make for a very compelling main antagonist in a Spider-Man movie.

Mephisto's Arrival to the MCU Is Way Overdue

This extra-dimensional demon has served as an antagonist for numerous Marvel heroes, but the times when he has faced off against Spider-Man are definitely some of his most interesting storylines.

Having peered into the future and seen that he would be defeated by Spider-Man or his daughter, Mephisto started generating an elaborate plan to prevent this, which included going so far as to erase Peter Parker's marriage to Mary Jane Watson. He's a truly terrifying villain, and with rumors of his addition to the MCU having been floating around for quite some time, fans might get to see him make a movie appearance sooner than later.

The Jackal Is a Morally Corrupt Man Hiding In Plain Sight

A biochemistry professor in love with his student Gwen Stacy, Miles Warren went mad after her tragic death. He blamed Spider-Man, and he became obsessed with killing him for it.

The fragmentation of Warren's psyche would be a really interesting thing to see in a film. Also, the concept of cloning is essential to the character (he's as obsessed with reviving Gwen as he is with killing Spider-Man), and it could potentially be a great addition to the MCU.

Kaine Parker Wants All of the Power But None of the Responsibility

Kaine Parker's Scarlet Spider is a rather complex character to talk about, since he has functioned as a villain, an antihero, and a superhero. He's without a doubt one of the most fascinating characters in the Spider-Man mythos.

RELATED:10 Best Costumes Spider-Man Should Wear in the Next MCU Movie

Kaine was the Jackal's first attempt at cloning Peter Parker—A failed attempt, which left Kaine mutated and deformed. This shaped his personality, and it also amplified the powers that he inherited from the original Peter. There is more than enough adaptable material to translate this amazing character into movie form.

Kraven the Hunter Won't Stop Until He Kills Spider-Man

Hunter Sergei Kravinoff, nicknamed Kraven the Hunter, took a potion to acquire the agility and strength of a powerful jungle cat. His main purpose in life is to hunt and kill Spider-Man, just to prove that he can.

Such an intriguing motivation is something that we've never seen in a Spider-Man movie's antagonist, which could make him a formidable foe for the hero, particularly considering that Kraven's Last Hunt (where he's the main villain) is considered one of the best-ever Spidey stories. With a film based on him starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to release in 2023, it won't be much longer until fans finally get to see what Kraven might do in movie form.

Chameleon Was Where It All Started

Many people don't know it, but the very first villain that Spider-Man fought back in 1963 was Dmitri Smerdyakov, a.k.a. the Chameleon. He's Kraven's half-brother, and he's able to disguise himself as anyone he wants.

Since he's one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, he's not treated as much of a threat nowadays. A movie adaptation could be what it takes to bring new life to the character, making his intimidating skills and interesting backstory really live up to their full potential. Besides, how cool would it be to have the Web-Slinger's very first rival be the antagonist of a modern film?

KEEP READING:10 Strangest Alternate Reality Versions of Superheroes, Ranked