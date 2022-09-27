These superheroes have some pretty cool toys to play with while fighting crime or saving the universe.

With She-Hulk currently racing towards its finale and Werewolf By Night recently receiving overwhelmingly positive first reactions, superhero properties continue to cast a large shadow over pop culture.

Not to mention, the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam arrive in theaters very soon. Discourse about superhero films is constantly ongoing. Fans like to debate the best characters, the best villains, and even, in this case, the coolest weapons and gadgets seen in superhero films.

Batarangs

As far as superheroes go, they do not get any cooler than Batman. The character has been a staple of movies, TV, comics, and video games for several decades now, and with Gotham Knights and The Batman Two on the way, Bruce Wayne isn't going away anytime soon, either.

None of the many weapons and gadgets wielded by Batman are as effective, simple, and fun as the Batarang. If you've ever played any Arkham games, you've likely wasted hours repeatedly throwing Batarangs at low-level thugs to frighten them.

Cap's Shield

To put it simply, Cap's shield defines the character. It symbolizes pride, patriotism, and the unstoppable desire to do what is right. The ownership of said shield was hotly debated during the Disney+ series, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. By the time the series concluded, however, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) embraced the Captain America mantle and held the shield with pride.

Though his time with the shield was limited in the series, we expect to see him unleashing star-spangled fury when Captain America: New World Orderhits theaters in 2024.

Lasso of Truth

Image via HBO Max

Perhaps one of the most unique weapons on this list, Wonder Woman's Lasso Of Truth is an object of incredible power. The magical golden object forces anybody captured within it to obey the wielder's commands and tell the truth. The Lasso of Truth is Diana Princes' (Gal Gadot) main weapon in the DCEU. In addition to striking fear into the hearts of villains everywhere, it has also occasionally been played for laughs.

Hopefully, the Lasso will continue to play a big role in Diana's crime-fighting when she returns to the big screen in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3.

Mjolnir

Mjolnir is not only a weapon of nearly unthinkable power but also completely fair. The hammer can only be wielded by a being who is worthy of its power, and in the entirety of the MCU thus far, only three people have managed to wield Mjolnir.

Thor was devastated when Mjolnir was crushed in the hands of Hela, but he was blown away when he discovered that Mjolnir had reformed and was now being wielded by his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Though it is unclear if Mjolnir will return to the MCU, we sure hope we haven't seen the last of that faithful hammer.

The Cloak of Levitation

Image via Marvel

The Cloak of Levitation is clothing, magical artifact, and trusty companion all rolled into one. The cloak has saved Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life on multiple occasions. It's hard to think of a Doctor Strange appearance in which The Cloak Of Levitation hasn't come to the rescue of the former Sorcerer Supreme.

The cloak will certainly continue saving Doctor Strange's life, but we're still sad that the Infinity War scene in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Doctor Strange swapped costumes was cut.

The Batmobile

This one's pretty self-explanatory. Like everybody has a favorite Batman, we all have a favorite Batmobile. It doesn't matter the decade, the generation, or the director; the Batmobile always has been and will always be the coolest car in cinema history.

Though it often looks different from film to film, there are some things the Batmobile always is. It's always fast. It's always armed to the teeth. And it always comes in black. The Batmobile will return to our screens in the upcoming The Flash movie, perhaps even two different iterations of the beloved car.

Stormbreaker

Image via Disney

Like Batman, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a badass and extensive arsenal. After Mjolnir was destroyed, fans assumed there was no way the MCU could give the God of Thunder an equally cool weapon. Thankfully, Thor knows Eitri (Peter Dinklage), a dwarf with the knowledge and skillset required to build an axe that can not only summon the Bifrost but also kill Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Seeing Thor's two weapons fight for his affection is one of the best jokes in Thor: Love and Thunder, and hopefully, Stormbreaker will be functioning as normal when we next see Thor.

The Hulkbuster

Building a suit capable of going toe to toe with the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is something that only Tony Stark could accomplish. Of course, it doesn't contain the Hulk quite as quickly as Tony planned, leaving considerable collateral damage in their wake.

Of course, the Hulkbuster suit is redeemed when, years later, it is worn by Bruce Banner himself. Given that he can't turn into the Hulk, a suit capable of kicking the Hulk's ass is the second-best option. It proves to be a reliable option, too, with Bruce playing a significant role in the battle of Wakanda before the Avengers' eventual loss.

Hawkeye's Trick Arrows

Image via Disney

The Hawkeye Disney+ series was a lot of fun. It was filled with festive cheer, lovable new characters, unexpected introductions, and, perhaps best of all, more trick arrows than you could count. Perhaps most memorably, one arrow contained Pym particles which Clint (Jeremy Renner) used to shoot another arrow, enlarging it massively and sending it crashing down into a car full of bad guys.

The trick arrows provided the series with some incredibly memorable fight scenes and set pieces, and audiences hope to see more of this whenever Clint and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) return to action.

Trident of Neptune (Bernadette)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa is effortlessly cool, so it should be no surprise that his take on Arthur Curry is one of the slickest superheroes to grace the big screen. Very few actors out there could pull off a gold and green superhero costume, but Momoa does so without even trying.

His Arthur is charming, bold, and endearingly brave. It may have taken him a while to find the Trident Oo Neptune, which Momoa lovingly refers to as Bernadette, but it was well worth the wait. The Trident is the perfect weapon for Aquaman. The mystical weapon is powerful and enchanted, often strong enough to harm the New Gods and a symbol of the ruler of Atlantis.

