cooperFew things are more horrific than real life, something that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story illustrates perfectly. Created by Ryan Murphy, this adaptation of true events follows a pair of brothers who plot to claim their family's wealth in the most violent way possible. The series has received many critiques for its flippant style of recreating these events. However, that hasn't prevented the performance from receiving acclaim, including Cooper Koch for his role as the insidious schemer, Erik Menendez. He demonstrates expertise over both the horrific and emotional parts of this story, not only showing the devious nature that could lead a person to murder but also exploring the troubled psyche that this character tries so hard to keep contained. Viewers have been loving his performance and anyone who saw him in Swallowed shouldn't be surprised by how fantastic the actor is in this show. Those who saw this body horror feature, directed by Carter Smith, understand Koch's ability to tell the most sickening of stories. Swallowed shows in gruesome detail that he can do what every truly unnerving plot requires: he finds the heart within the horror.

'Swallowed' Is Terrifying Inside and Out

Swallowed follows Benjamin (Koch) and Dom (Jose Colon), a pair of best friends who are celebrating Benjamin before he leaves for LA with dreams of becoming a famous gay porn star. Hoping to send his friend (and secret crush) off right, Dom takes an offer from some shady characters; they order the pair to swallow some condoms full of "drugs" and cross the border into Canada for a sizable amount of money. They decide to do it, but a violent act of homophobia causes the condoms to explode and reveal their true contents: dozens of venomous bugs whose bites carry a shocking side effect. What follows is an entire movie's worth of gut-churning body horror, the men coming to know one another in a way nobody is meant to as Dom begins to experience the worst kind of infestation. It's a sickening display of body horror, yet the worst part of it is watching these two friends realize that this is their last day together.

The love between this pair is genuine, making every passing moment of Dom growing more and more ravaged by the bugs that much harder to watch. Eventually, their "contractors" force Benjamin to try and extract the broken condoms himself, leading to truly assaulting scenes that completely twist the intimacy that they had been hoping for with one another in the absolute worst ways possible. Seeing the disgust, shame, and utter devastation on these men's faces as they realize there's no getting out of this situation is worse than any scene of body horror could be. Koch especially delivers on the haunting impact of this premise, capturing the wide range of emotions as Benjamin begins to understand Dom's true feelings for him only to realize that not only is it too late, but the man he loves is about to die suffering the worst experience possible. It requires a level of acting expertise that is hard to come by and is not often seen in body horror films. The body horror and gore of Swallowed is terrifying on so many levels. However, it's the lingering melancholy that truly makes it a devastating watch, and so much of that is owed to Koch's expert acting in this disturbing role.

Whether 'Monsters' or 'Swallowed', Koch Brings the Best Kind of Horror

It's unfortunate that because of Monsters' more fantastical elements, people aren't fully appreciating the acting talents that made Cooper Koch so amazing in Swallowed. While people are celebrating him, many others can't get over the lurid skirting of the truth that the script asks its cast to act out. While this concern with the content is extremely valid, that shouldn't distract anyone from what this limited series and that body horror film capture perfectly: Koch is one of the best horror actors today. His ability to bring soul-crushing emotions into the most destructive of situations creates deeply troubling and resonant experiences for the audience. While each project covers vastly different topics, they are both buoyed by how he finds valuable emotions within the most jaw-dropping of plots.

Swallowed Release Date June 4, 2022 Director Carter Smith Cast Cooper Koch , Jose Colon , Jena Malone , Mark Patton , Roe Pacheco , Michael Curtis , Hannah Perry , Thee Suburbia Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Carter Smith

