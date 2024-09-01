2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for Jon Watts, with his upcoming crime thriller Wolfs reuniting Ocean's 11 alums Brad Pitt & George Clooney, and Skeleton Crew, which marks his entry into the Star Wars universe. He's also well known for the trilogy of Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which star Tom Holland as Peter Parker. But before that, Watts burst onto the indie scene with the crime thriller Cop Car in 2015. Cop Car would solidify Watts' ability to build tension in his films, while also starting a tradition of working with high-caliber actors and unknown talents.

What Is 'Cop Car' About?

Cop Car kicks off when two pre-teems, Travis (James Freedson-Jackson) and Harrison (Hays Wellford), discover what looks like an abandoned police cruiser. Naturally, they do what any kid would and boost the cruiser, leading to a wild joyride around town. However, things take a dark turn when they find a bloodied man (Shea Whigham) in the trunk. It turns out that the cruiser's owner is the town sheriff Kretzer (Kevin Bacon), who's been involved in a drug deal gone horribly wrong. Travis and Harrison have to stay one step ahead of Kretzer, who learns about his stolen car and goes on the hunt for it.

When Cop Car premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015, it wound up gathering a great deal of praise; reviewers noted how Watts used a simple plot to its fullest, and how he was willing to push the envelope since Travis and Harrison go through an immensely traumatic ordeal. Focus Films won a bidding war for the film rights to Cop Car, and released it in August. But sadly, film festival success didn't translate into box office success, with the response from moviegoers being muted at best. Cop Car didn't even make back its $5 million budget. It's a shame because Cop Car is a masterclass on how to build tension, as well as how to get the most out of your actors.

'Cop Car' Builds Tension Throughout Its Narrative, Thanks to Kevin Bacon’s Performance

What makes Cop Car compelling is how it splits its narrative; half the film is focused on Travis and Harrison's pre-teen escapades, while the other half sees Kretzer working to cover his tracks and escape town. The two threads start weaving together once the man in the trunk enters the picture, since Kretzer is able to pinpoint the boys' location via his truck's radio. Watts starts building a sense of unease almost immediately, letting the camera rotate on Kretzer as he tells the boys to stay put; his friendly tone is completely at odds with the urgency in his movements. As if that wasn't already anxiety-inducing, the camera cuts to Travis...who's being held at gunpoint by the man in the trunk.

The other element of Cop Car that makes it a true thriller is Bacon's performance. He's able to flip from charming to menacing on a dime, especially in the scene where he tells the boys that stealing his car is a felony offense. Though Bacon's tone is still light, the threat behind his words is unmistakable. And once he is in close proximity to the two, the tension that's been brewing bubbles over into violence, with innocents and not-so-innocents caught in the crossfire. Bacon's portrayed villains before, but Cop Car lets him tap into a new level of despicable as Kretzer.

Jon Watts Says 'Cop Car' Helped Him Land 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Even if Cop Car fell short in its theatrical release, it did open doors for Watts. More specifically, it's the film that led to him directing his Spider-Man trilogy. Watts talked about landing Spider-Man: Homecoming with Entertainment Weekly prior to Cop Car's release, and how he was surprised that Sony and Marvel Studios saw him as a great fit for Spidey's latest incarnation:

I’m not really sure what happened. I had never been to Sundance before. I was nervous because that was the first time we were showing the movie to an actual crowd. So I was dealing with that. I mean, Sundance is like a genre. At least it was to me growing up and in film school: it’s like a Sundance kind of a movie. But [Marvel] got to see Cop Car and they really liked it.

Watts even crafts a scene in Homecoming that's very reminiscent of Cop Car. Toward the third act, Peter Parker learns that Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) isn't just the Vulture - he's also the daughter of Peter's crush Liz (Laura Harrier)! This leads to an intense moment where Toomes and Peter have a confrontation in Toomes' car, with Toomes threatening to kill Peter if he doesn't leave his business alone. Watts captures the same sense of tension that drove Cop Car, helped in no small part by Keaton and Holland's performances.

'Cop Car' Has Influenced Watts’ Future Work

Cop Car's influence can be felt throughout Watts' Spider-Man films, and his upcoming projects as well. Watts reunited with Cop Car cinematographer Matthew J. Lloyd for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and had yet another super-tense scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Peter's spider-sense alerts him to the presence of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). The way Watts shoots the scene pushes in on Holland's face, adding a sense of urgency and unease.

Watts has also said that Wolfs is a return of sorts to the same indie approach he had while shooting Cop Car. "We had this sort of mentality of always trying to do things as simply as possible, trying to not cut unless you have to cut, reflecting the worldview of these kinds of guys...That became an aesthetic approach as well. But yeah, to my friends, I call this my next movie after Cop Car," he told Vanity Fair. Even Skeleton Crew seems to have a similar set-up as Cop Car, with a group of children finding an abandoned spacecraft and Jude Law's mysterious Force-user Jod Na Nawood. Even though Watts has graduated to the blockbuster stage, Cop Car is perhaps the best example of his filmmaking bonafides.

Cop Car is available to rent from Amazon in the U.S.

Cop Car A small-town sheriff sets out to find the two kids who have taken his car on a joy ride. Release Date August 7, 2015 Director Jon Watts Cast Kevin Bacon , Shea Whigham , Camryn Manheim , James Freedson-Jackson , Hays Wellford , Kathleen Bentley Runtime 86

