Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix for new drama series, Copenhagen Cowboy, Deadline has reported. The series is described as a “thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series.”

The series will follow a female protagonist Miu who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. The project marks Refn’s debut on Netflix as well as his first production in his native Denmark in over a decade. The director is well known for titles such as Drive franchise, The Neon Demon, and Amazon Prime’s neo-noir crime drama Too Old to Die Young starring Miles Teller, and Augusto Aguilera among others.

Speaking of the project Refn said, “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.” Further alluding to an extended partnership with Netflix, he added,

“Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.”

Copenhagen Cowboy is penned by Sara Isabella Jonsson, Johanne Algren and Mona Masri. The six-episode series has already wrapped up production in Denmark and will be streamed on Netflix later this year. The streamer’s director of Nordic Original Series Jenny Stjernströmer Björk shared her excitement about collaborating with the Danish director, saying, "We are absolutely thrilled to finally be able to announce that we have partnered up with Nicolas Winding Refn, one of Denmark’s most acclaimed filmmakers, and are bringing him back to Denmark to produce a local Danish show after more than 15 years abroad."

The series stars Angela Bundalovic in the leading role of Miu. She previously starred in Netflix’s hit Danish series The Rain and is currently seen in comedy-drama Limboland. The series will also feature Winding Refn’s long-time collaborator actor, Zlatko Buric, who played Serbian local drug lord Milo in all three Pusher films. Furthermore, the director’s daughter Lola Corfixen will also star alongside Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, and Mads Brügger among others.

The series is produced by Lene Borglum and Christina Erritzoe for Refn’s NWR Originals. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Copenhagen Cowboy. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Too Old to Die Young below: