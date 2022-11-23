Even though acclaimed filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn is known for his characteristic use of neon lights across his productions, there’s a lot more to the projects of the Danish director once you decide to embark on a journey helmed by him. This is what the new trailer for his Netflix series, Copenhagen Cowboy, highlights. Set to premiere in early January, the six-episode story centers around a woman who dives into the criminal underworld of Denmark in search of revenge.

The new Copenhagen Cowboy trailer promises to bring some frequent elements from Winding Refn’s body of work, including unusual imagery, unconventional themes, and a tinge of the supernatural. The trailer makes it clear that the series will chronicle a revenge tale, but the way it is told might challenge our notion of storytelling with unclear timelines, locations, and characters' behaviors.

Nicolas Winding Refn Celebrates Returning to His Storytelling Roots

The series is also a landmark title for Winding Refn: It’s the first project he does in his homeland and his first Danish-language project since he became a household name in the independent movie scene — which happened after he directed the Ryan Gosling-led thriller Drive. The director stated that “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”

Winding Refn: A Household Name in the Indie Scene

Aside from writing and directing Drive, Winding Refn also helmed films that earned a cult following like Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon. The Danish filmmaker has also worked with Netflix before; he created, wrote, and directed the miniseries Too Old to Die Young, which stars Miles Teller, Jena Malone, and John Hawkes. In cinemas, the upcoming Maniac Cop is set to be his first feature film in seven years – if it premieres in 2023, that is.

Copenhagen Cowboy is co-written by Sara Isabella Jönsson (Miss Osaka), Johanne Algren (Kamikaze), and Mona Masrifeatures (Snabba Cash). The cast features Angela Bundalovic and Lola Corfixen in the lead roles, along with supporting actors Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, LiIi Zhang, and Dragana Milutinovic.

Netflix premieres Copenhagen Cowboy on January 5. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: