The Big Picture The Huston family was the first with three generations of Oscar winners, starting with John Huston's wins in 1949 for Best Director and Best Writing, Screenplay.

Anjelica Huston won her own Oscar in 1986 for Best Supporting Actress for Prizzi's Honor, a film directed by her father.

The Coppola family achieved a similar feat with Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola, and Carmine Coppola all winning Oscars, but they were not directly responsible for each other's wins.

When it comes to filmmaking, there’s arguably no award more prestigious (outside of maybe the Palme d’Or) than the Academy Award, which makes the Hustons all the more impressive for being the first family with three generations of Oscar winners. While readers wouldn’t be faulted for assuming that the Coppolas were the first family to achieve this feat, as Francis and his daughter Sofia are both Oscar-winning writer/directors, the Hustons got there first in 1986 when Anjelica Huston won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Prizzi’s Honor. But who were the winners prior within the Huston family, and just how unified was this effort to conquer the Academy Awards across generations?

John Huston Was a Hollywood Powerhouse During the Golden Age

Though not nearly as lauded as his Hollywood contemporaries John Ford and Frank Capra, John Huston proves every bit as memorable with a single dive into his filmography — the likes of which includes such classics as The Maltese Falcon (his directorial debut, no less) and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. It was the latter for which he won his first and only two Academy Awards in 1949, snatching the Best Director and Best Writing, Screenplay awards for his epic examination of the cost of greed and his sinister direction of Humphrey Bogart, playing the tragic protagonist in a role that forever changed the way people saw Hollywood’s favorite leading man. The plot concerns two down-on-their-luck construction workers who team up with a similarly misfortuned old prospector (Walter Huston, father of John) in an arduous search for gold in the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico.

While Bogart’s snub for Best Actor is considered one of the Academy’s greatest mistakes, Walter Huston landed a nomination for Best Supporting Actor and won. His performance as the film’s moral compass indeed shines in conjunction with the more cynical young men who follow him (particularly Dobbs), but his acceptance speech is all the more adorable for the fact that he fully acknowledges his pride for his son. When Walter approached the podium to accept the award, he vocally recalled telling his (then child) son that “If you ever become a director or a writer, please find a good part for your old man. He did alright.” It’s one of the shortest and sweetest moments in Academy history.

Huston Later Directed His Daughter Anjelica Huston Towards Her Own Oscar Win

The original Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prizzi’s Honor is based on the novel by Richard Condon and follows two mob assassins (Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston’s partner at the time, and Kathleen Turner) hired to kill each other after falling in love. Anjelica stars in a supporting role as the titular Maerose Prizzi, daughter of the mob boss who Nicholson’s Charley works for and ex-lover of Charley herself. A bizarre cocktail of comedy and love, the legendary film critic Pauline Kael dubbed it “The Godfather acted out by The Munsters,” with Huston’s Oscar win actually beating out Oprah Winfrey for her own nominated role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple. In her acceptance speech, Huston also called out her father as her grandfather called out his son, stating that “This means a lot to me since it comes from a role in which I was directed by my father, and I know it means a lot to him.”

The Coppolas Were the Second Family to Achieve This, But Not in the Way You Think

The Coppolas were the second (and as of now, only other) family to achieve this feat when Sofia Coppola won the award for Best Original Screenplay in 2004 for Lost in Translation. This made her and her father, Francis Ford Coppola, the only father-daughter pair to ever win a writing award at the Oscars. The third generational member of the Coppolas to win is actually Francis’s father Carmine Coppola for his work in scoring The Godfather Part II alongside the legendary Italian composer Nino Rota. While Francis Ford Coppola bagged an award for his father the same year as he did his, just like John Huston 25 years prior, unlike Huston he can’t say that he was directly responsible for his daughter’s receival of Hollywood’s most prestigious accolade.

However, what’s remarkable about the Coppolas is the number of nominations that have been scored by those outside of the immediate family. This includes Talia Shire, Francis’s sister, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Godfather Part II as well as Best Actress for playing Adrian in Rocky. Francis’s son Roman Coppola also received a nomination for co-writing Moonrise Kingdom alongside Wes Anderson. This isn’t even accounting for Francis’s nephew, none other than the icon Nicolas Cage, who won the award for Best Actor in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas, receiving another nomination in 2003 for Adaptation. If we’re going even beyond that and extending the family lines through marriage, David Shire, Spike Jonze, and Patricia Arquette, all Oscar winners, were all married to the Coppolas at one point (all marriages ended in divorce).

If Jason Schwartzmann (himself the son of Talia Shire) is to bag a nomination this year for his performance in Asteroid City, that’ll be one more generation of Coppolas to achieve the feat. However, even more mind-blowing is the fact that amidst all of those nominations, the Coppolas aren’t even the most Oscar-nominated family of all time! That particular record belongs to the Newmans, with Randy, Thomas, David, Emil, Lionel, and Alfred scoring a total of 95 nominations across the years, all as composers.

If there’s one thing to take away from the compilation of Oscar record-holders, it’s that the Academy loves families that work together (just look at Paper Moon). Indeed, there’s hardly a more endearing story than families producing great works of art on top of the nurturing binds they’ve forged with one another across countless dinner tables. Critics may call it an unflattering case of nepotism throughout the ages but let’s be honest, if members of our own families were crafting the likes of The Godfather trilogy or working with Humphrey Bogart on The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, we’d be begging for a piece of that pie ourselves.