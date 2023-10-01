The Big Picture COPS, the longest-running reality TV show on Fox, has faced criticism for allegedly glorifying police aggression, especially during the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In 2014, a tragic incident occurred during filming when an audio technician, Bryce Dion, was accidentally shot and killed by police while responding to a robbery. The show halted production and dedicated an episode to honor his work.

The Omaha Police Department deemed the incident an unfortunate accident, highlighting the dangers and chaos faced by police officers and those documenting their work.

The American reality TV show, COPS, has been with us for many years now. The show first premiered on the Fox Network in 1989 and is currently in its 35th season. It is the longest-running show on Fox after The Simpsons. The show revolves around documenting the lives of police officers, sheriff's deputies, and other state agencies. They gave us an on-the-field perspective by documenting them during service calls and general patrol. But sometimes more serious police activities happen including cases regarding narcotics and prostitution.

The show was canceled once in 2020, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter Movement after the murder of George Floyd during an act of police brutality. COPS already had a history of receiving criticism from their viewers on 'glorifying police aggression'. Controversially, one of the 2015 episodes featured Atlanta Police Department Officer Garrett Rolfe. During the height of BLM, Rolfe was charged with the killing of Rayshard Brooks during a driving under the influence investigation. Perhaps the protests across the globe scared the producers of any backlash being directed towards them. However, the show continued again in 2021 after a year of hiatus and since then has been airing undisrupted. If it continues at this pace, COPS may as well be crowned the longest-running reality TV show in American history.

The Unexpected Tragedy That Hit COPS

COPS did not survive such a long runtime without any hurdles or controversies. A long history also has its lore. In 2014, the show was hit with an unforeseen tragedy when one of the production crew members was killed during filming. This happened when the crew was in Nebraska and working with the Omaha Police Department. It was their last week of filming when there was a report of a robbery at the Wendy's restaurant. One set of camera crew arrived at the scene with the police and another was on their way with the called back-up. Among the crew was the audio technician Bryce Dion who unfortunately got caught in the crossfire between the police and the robbers. After being shot, Brian passed away even before reaching the hospital. At that time he was 38, and it was his seventh year working with the COPS crew. This was also the first time such a tragedy had struck the COPS production team. All the recordings were halted across the states in Brian's honor and in the same year they aired an hour-long "best of" episode featuring Brian's work only.

The Omaha Police Department reported that the whole thing was an 'unfortunate incident' and that the three police officers on site had 'acted professionally'. It seems that the police officer who had accidently hit Brian was just following protocol. According to the Times New York Chief Todd Schmaderer said, “I can tell you that nobody wanted Bryce to get hurt. Nobody wanted anybody to get hurt. Police work is very dangerous and very chaotic. When you’re reporting police work and riding along with us, unfortunately, you subject yourself to that same level of violence that Omaha police officers do every day.”