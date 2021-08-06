While most people may think of P.S. I Love You or The Phantom of the Opera when they think of Gerard Butler, the majority of his career has been spent playing rough-and-tumble characters — like Terry Sheridan in Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life or Mike Banning in the Has Fallen trilogy, and his upcoming role in Copshop is no different, as teased by the film's trailer. Copshop will premiere in theaters this September.

In case you didn't know, "copshop" refers to a police station, according to Urban Dictionary, which makes a lot of sense considering Copshop seems to largely... take place at a police station. Butler plays a hitman named Bob Viddick, who's been tasked with tracking down conman Teddy Muretto (Frank Grillo) — but Teddy's decided to get himself arrested in order to escape the hitman's reticle. That plan will only work for so long, especially once Viddick manages to get himself thrown into jail too, and that's all before a rival assassin arrives on the scene to finish what Viddick should've ended.

Copshop stars Butler, Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman, Ryan O’Nan, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Robert Walker-Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Christopher Michael Holley, Marshall Cook, and Tracey Bonner.

Kurt McLeod and Joe Carnahan wrote the script, with Carnahan also directing the film. Tom Ortenberg, Matthew Sidari, Scott Puttman, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, and John Friedberg are executive producers on the project. Carnahan and stars Grillo and Butler produced the film alongside Alan Siegel, Mark Williams, Tai Duncan, Warren Goz, Eric Gold, and James Masciello.

Copshop arrives in theaters on September 17. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Tearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler). He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

