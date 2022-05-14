Megan Stalter is set to star opposite Jojo T. Gibbs and Manny Jacinto in Cora Bora, an indie dark comedy from director Hannah Pearl Utt. According to Deadline, this will be Stalter’s first leading film role. She previously appeared as the heist gear driver in Star-Crossed: The Film, a companion film to Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed album, which was released exclusively on Paramount+.

The comedy will focus on Stalter’s titular character, Cora, a millennial and struggling musician. The film will follow Cora as she travels home to win her girlfriend back after realizing her open relationship is in jeopardy. However, this leads to a journey of self-discovery where she comes to terms with the fact that it's not just her love life that needs saving.

Stalter is best known for her comedy background, her online presence, and her role as the frustrating but charming Kayla in the HBO Max comedy, Hacks. The other stars of the film also have impressive résumés; Gibbs is best known for her roles in BET's single-camera comedy series, Twenties, and Hulu’s 2022 comedy-thriller film, Fresh, where she appeared alongside Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Jacinto is widely known for his role as the lovable but dim-witted Jason Mendoza on The Good Place. Since his turn on The Good Place, he has appeared in Bad Times At The El Royale and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick where he'll play Fritz. Additional cast members include Thomas Mann, Ayden Mayeri, Heather Morris, Chrissie Fit, and Andre Hyland.

The indie film was written by Rhianon Jones, who is known for writing 2017’s Wonder Valley. It will also serve as a follow-up to Utt’s 2019 dramedy Before You Know It which she wrote, directed, and starred in. Utt appeared in the lead role opposite Jen Tullock, Judith Light, Mike Colter, Arica Himmel, Alec Baldwin, and Mandy Patinkin. The upcoming film will also reunite Utt and Mayeri who appeared in Before You Know It as Celia.

Cora Bora is a co-production between the Los Angeles Media Fund and Neon Heart Productions, in collaboration with Almanor Films. The film will be produced by Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman for the Los Angeles Media Fund, as well as Mallory Schwartz who Utt previously worked with on Before You Know It. Jones, who penned the movie, will serve as an executive producer alongside Andrew Blau, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest, and Tristan Scott-Behrends. CAA Media Finance facilitated the financing for the film and will represent Cora Bora for distribution.

As the film is still early on in production, there's no word yet on when Cora Bora is expected to be released.

