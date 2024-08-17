The Big Picture Celebrate Coraline's 15th anniversary with LAIKA's remastered 3D version in theaters on August 15.

LAIKA is making its 15th-anniversary celebration of its pioneer stop-motion hit, Coraline, even merrier for fans with some additional merch offerings, this time from Converse. February of this year marked exactly 15 years since the movie was released worldwide to great acclaim. Coraline's fan base has only grown since, with the movie enjoying a brief but successful theatrical re-release last summer. For its latest milestone, the studio behind its feature is again favoring the summer window to bring audiences the magic of Caroline once more, this time in a fully remastered 3D version starting August 15.

LAIKA’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer, David Burke has described the 3D re-release as a love letter to LAIKA fans everywhere and now, the celebration has been taken up another notch with a unique collection of footwear and apparel from Converse. The Converse x Coraline collection brings together scenes, characters, and patterns from memorable moments of the film, and will include adult footwear, kids’ footwear, and apparel. As a reward for fans who will be turning up to theaters for the re-release, LAIKA is offering the opportunity to pre-order the items ahead of a full release later in the holiday season. This access exclusive to US theaters will allow attendees to pre-order the “Star Sweater” Chuck 70 via an on-screen QR code during the pre-show slides starting August 15.

“We’re proud to yet again partner with Converse, this year in celebration of Coraline’s 15th anniversary and global re-release in cinemas,” says Burke. “The Converse team’s creativity and collaborative spirit make them the perfect partner for LAIKA — and we’re confident this collection will thrill generations of Coraline and Converse fans alike.” Also available to celebrate the cult classic's 15th anniversary are an exciting set of new Funko Pop figures depicting key moments from the film as well as a new WILDFANG collection of button-up shirts that includes special designs with messages affirming bravery.

What Does The Future Hold For 'Coraline'?

The sustained success of Coraline means it possesses franchise potential that could likely bring even bigger success than what has already been achieved. Certainly, fans would welcome the expansion of Caroline's world beyond what they currently know. While no plans have yet been made in that direction, director Henry Selick recently teased that he is working on another Neil Gaiman adaptation that he considers a spiritual sequel to the film.

Selick is adapting Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Though the 2013 novel has no connection to Coraline, the ace animation director considers creating one by connecting common threads he's discovered from both titles. Sounds like a welcome development, so keep your fingers crossed. For now, enjoy your 15th Anniversary collectibles, including the full Converse x Coraline collection available this holiday.