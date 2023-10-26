The Big Picture LAIKA celebrates National Black Cat Day with a line of collectibles and apparel inspired by Coraline's beloved cat.

With Halloween just a few days away, the energy of the spooky season is blowing through the crisp fall air. But, before we arrive at our destination on All Hallow’s Eve, another very important date will fall on October 27—National Black Cat Day. A day to pay homage to our favorite familiars, animation studio, LAIKA, has taken the opportunity to unleash a line of cute collectibles and apparel designed around the adorable Cat from their award-winning film, Coraline.

From stop-motion to plush, cuddle up with Coraline’s beloved companion or put it on display as a festive addition for your Halloween party. Featuring a poseable neck and tail, the plush doll will bend to your will, allowing it to take on a personality of its own. If you’re looking for something extra fun and a little wacky, the shop will also unveil a pendulum clock where you can get mesmerized by the Cat’s swaying head and tail, losing hours of your life simply staring into the abyss. As for merch that you can take anywhere with you or add to your closet, the rollout includes themed items such as socks, an enamel pin, a bracelet, a ring, a print of concept art, and even an organic soy candle.

And, while the Cat from Coraline is the main fixture of the day, LAIKA will also feature a handful of products from its other fan-favorite titles including Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Missing Link. From candles to Moleskine notebooks, posters to puzzles, and even vinyl pressings from revered record manufacturers, Mondo, there’s bound to be something for all LAIKA lovers on National Black Cat Day.

What Is 'Coraline' All About?

While its stop-motion animation appearance may have painted it as a children’s film, Henry Selick’s dark fantasy feature is anything but. The movie centers around a young girl named Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) who ventures into a parallel universe where not all is as it seems. While, in this alternate reality, her parents are overly attentive and doting, there’s something much darker at play. With the Cat (voiced by Keith David) by her side along with her new friend Wybie (voiced by Robert Bailey Jr.), Coraline uncovers sinister secrets while trying to return to her home universe.

Crawling its way into theaters in 2009, Coraline was a huge success and even nabbed a handful of nominations during the award circuit including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nod for Best Animated Feature. Known for his work behind other popular stop-motion films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach, Coraline would be Selick’s final feature-length project until his return with last year’s Netflix film, Wendell & Wild. Celebrating a theatrical re-release this past August, audiences flocked to cinemas to catch Coraline back on the big screen, marking yet another successful box office run for the stop-motion film.

You can get your merch here when it goes live on Friday, October 27 at 8 a.m. PT, and check out Collider’s coverage on LAIKA’s next project, Wildwood. You can stream Coraline in the U.S. on Max.