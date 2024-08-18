The Big Picture Coraline's re-release celebrates the film's 15th anniversary with $11.3 million debut, boosting its domestic total to over $85 million.

Laika's debut film offers a dark fantasy alternative to mainstream animated movies of its time, garnering critical acclaim.

Successful re-releases of classic films this year include Coraline, Alien, Star Wars, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The year of re-releases has a new hit to celebrate. In honor of its 15th anniversary, Fathom Events re-issued Focus Features’ cult hit animated film Coraline in over 1,500 theaters domestically, delivering a double-digit debut that wasn’t too far off from what the movie opened to in its original run. Coraline grossed an excellent $11.3 million in its extended four-day debut, pushing its running domestic total to over $85 million. Remarkably, the film finished inside the top five of the domestic box office, ahead of holdovers such as Trap, Despicable Me 4, and Borderlands.

In its original run back in 2009, Coraline opened to almost $17 million, and went on to gross just under $125 million worldwide; the film's current global gross stands at an excellent $137 million. Coraline was produced on a reported budget of $60 million, which stood in stark contrast to the massive animated films being produced at the time by major studios such as Pixar and DreamWorks. But in addition to its modest budget, the movie also offered audiences a refreshing change of pace from the colorful, kid-friendly animated movies of that era.

A dark fantasy based on the book by Neil Gaiman, Coraline marked the debut of the stop-motion specialists Laika. The animation house went on to release acclaimed movies such as ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link. Laika is set to debut its new feature, Wildwood, next year. Directed by the stop-motion legend Henry Selick, who was best known for having made The Nightmare Before Christmas previously, Coraline opened to excellent reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Can 'Coraline' Hit the $150 Million Mark After this Re-Release?

Close

It’s the latest in a string of successful re-releases this year, fueled partially because of a strike-induced slowdown in new movies, but mostly because a bunch of classics are celebrating key anniversaries. A pristine restoration of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai was re-issued to great success recently, and while Ridley Scott’s original Alien movie celebrated its 45th anniversary in theaters, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and The Mummy celebrated their 25th anniversaries. Fans also got a chance to watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies on the big screen earlier this year.

Featuring the voice talents of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French, Coraline is playing in theaters.

Get Tickets