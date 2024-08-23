While this year’s many major re-releases have set a benchmark of sorts for the level of interest that studios could expect from audiences, LAIKA’s cult hit Coraline has shattered all preconceived notions. The stop-motion dark fantasy delivered the sort of numbers that many contemporary movies can only dream of, as it jumped past a domestic box office milestone in less than a week of its grand return to theaters. With over $17 million domestically and $6 million from overseas markets, the film’s combined re-release haul stands at $23 million.

This has pushed Coraline’s domestic total past the $100 million mark, and its cumulative global haul past the $150 million milestone. For context, the movie ended its original 2009 run with $75 million domestically, and just under $125 million worldwide. A remastered version of Coraline was previously re-issued in theaters last year, generating around $7 million. By comparison, this year’s 25th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace grossed under $20 million worldwide, while Titanic’s 25th anniversary re-release last year generated $15 million domestically. Coraline has out-performed both films.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a movie that bucked popular trends in its original run, but delivered only a modest performance at the box office. Produced on a reported budget of $60 million — a deviation from the $150 million that other studios were spending on their animated output — the movie opened to positive reviews and was nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. It holds a 91% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Coraline' Has Accumulated New Fans In the Last 15 Years

Directed by the stop-motion legend Henry Selick and based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline told the dark tale of a young girl who finds a hidden world in the recesses of her new home. The movie not only ushered in a new wave of stop-motion hits such as Frankenweenie and Fantastic Mr. Fox, but also paved the way for LAIKA’s streak of acclaimed films, such as ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link. Selick, however, didn’t release another film till 2022’s Wendell & Wild, on Netflix. LAIKA will return after a six-year gap with Wildwood, set for release in 2025.

Featuring the voices of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French, Coraline is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.