This year marks the 15th anniversary of Laika Studio's Coraline. While it's astounding that it has been a whole fifteen years since the film released, it's no surprise why the film is so beloved. Based on Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, the film combines beautiful stop-motion animation with impressive voice work, a memorable soundtrack, and a whimsical but frightening dark fantasy story. Fans of the film can celebrate the anniversary with several new Funko Pop figures.

One of the new figures is a Pop Deluxe figure that features Coraline crawling through the tunnel that launches the film's conflict. The tunnel, of course, is a portal that leads to the Other World, which is inhabited by the Beldam, or the Other Mother, as Coraline calls her. The figure includes a Coraline Funko in her pajamas with the swirling blue and purple tunnel spiraling behind her as she travels to the Other World. The figure is just under five inches tall.

Coraline Is Returning to Theaters

The next new Coraline figures are actually a two-pack. The two-pack includes April Spink and Miriam Forcible, or simply Spink and Forcible. The two women are Coraline's downstairs neighbors in the cellar of the Pink Palace Apartments. The Spink Funko features the hat she dons as she reads Coraline's tea leaves for her, resulting in an ominous warning of a "very peculiar hand," which becomes very relevant as Coraline's adventure unfolds.

The last of the figures is another of Coraline's neighbors, Wyborn Lovat, or simply Wybie. This character is initially disliked by Coraline as he frightens her at their first meeting, but he becomes a very important character in resolving the film's conflict and defeating the Beldam. This new figure perfectly captures Wybie's nervous disposition through his posture and his fidgeting hand.

The new Funko Pops are not the only thing for fans of Coraline to look forward to. In celebration of the film's 15th anniversary, it is being re-released in theaters this August. Not only that, but it will be moviegoers first chance to see the film in remastered 3D. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer.

Each of these figures is marked as "Coming Soon" on Funko's official store, and those hoping to preorder can sign up to be notified when it is available. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on Funko figures and your favorite films.

Coraline is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

