If you feel like you’ve traveled back in time after hearing that Coraline is crushing the box office with a re-release, you might be right. Or, it could just be that this year is echoing last year when the beloved Henry Selick-helmed production toppled the box office in August 2023. Now, in the movie’s latest re-release (or re-re-release), the film has broken another box office record as it soars beyond its $23 million global haul, which we reported about earlier today. Coraline has impressively creeped and crawled its way to a jaw-dropping $29.2 million worldwide rerelease haul - pushing it past a cumulative $155 million at the global box office - proving that there’s just something about the Laika-backed stop-motion flick that keeps audiences of different generations coming back literally year after year.

Marking its milestone 15th anniversary, Coraline returned to cinemas just last weekend, depositing over $3 million into its bank account from the first day alone. Even though it was up against tough contenders like Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus and Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie still more than held its own. Delivered to fans in more than 1,500 domestic locations, courtesy of Fathom Events, the movie took off like wildfire during its debut re-re-release weekend and hit the $6 million mark in the first two days.

As charming as it is sinisterly haunting, Coraline is based on Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novella of the same name and features the voice of Dakota Fanning (The Watchers) as the titular character. In the movie, Coraline takes a trip through a mysterious door in her family’s home and finds herself in an alternate universe. At first, things seem peachy and even better than they were in her reality, but soon she realizes there’s something much darker going on. The film would be the first feature-length production to come from Laika, who have since been incredibly busy with other major successes, like ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings.

‘Coraline’s Re-Release Isn’t the Only Way You Can Celebrate the Iconic Film

Along with catching it on the big screen, there are a handful of other ways that Laika is inviting audiences to get back into the vibrantly spooky vibes of Coraline. Shoe lovers can get their hands on a rollout of Coraline-themed Converse sneakers, while the good folks over at Funko have revealed a line of fresh-faced collectables. Finally, clothing aficionados can literally wear their love for Coraline on their sleeves thanks to a lineup of apparel from WILDFANG.

Find tickets for Coraline’s re-release at a cinema near you and check back for the movie’s ever-growing box office count.

