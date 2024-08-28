15 years after its critically acclaimed debut, the stop-motion hit Coraline made its way back onto screens to celebrate the milestone and has done so to enormous success. After topping up its domestic haul and even entering a prestigious list, Coraline has now surpassed the $50 million mark at the international Box Office, marking it one of the most successful stop-motion features ever overseas. In total, the film has now accumulated $158 million worldwide theatrically, which doesn't even account for the estimated $70 million it has made in home market sales. Combined, Coraline has achieved a whopping $228 million, almost four times its reported $60 million budget.

An astounding achievement of animation, Coraline has stood the test of time and still looks just as impressive today as it did 15 years ago - a fate that often befalls stop-motion features. The same can be said for director Henry Selick's feature debut The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is an unquestionable classic that still makes for required viewing in homes across the world each year. That film also smashed expectations at the Box Office, earning $88 million from a reported budget of $18 million, although the majority of that came from the US.

What is 'Coraline' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

For those who may be wondering why there is so much hype for a film that came out 15 years ago, Coraline's blend of immersive storytelling and an eye-catching - or rather ear-grabbing - cast made it a must-see upon its 2009 debut. Headlined by an ensemble that includes the likes of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French, Coraline masters the art of being both family-friendly and chilling, with visuals that can give anyone nightmares without ever crossing the boundary into the adult. It's most definitely creepy, but this comes from the creative way in which frights are found, using the stop-motion medium to venture into the uncanny.

Currently, Coraline has a 91% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the re-release reminding the world of Selick and co's genius creations. The movie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, with many suggesting that its lack of a golden statue is a real snub in the recent history of major awards ceremonies. Nevertheless, its timeless appeal will only continue to age well as newer generations of animation fans experience the brilliance of Coraline for the first time.

Coraline has surpassed $50 million at the international Box Office. You can watch the 15th anniversary re-release in theaters right now.

