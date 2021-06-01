The four first movies from LAIKA Animation Studio are getting a special Blu-ray release later this year. We first heard about LAIKA’s Blu-ray releases back in February, but now we know the remastered versions also include a lot of extra content, bringing new behind-the-scenes features for Coraline, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The four films were remastered to fit the better image and sound quality of Blu-ray discs, enhancing the already amazing look of LAIKA’s films, which blends CG and stop-motion. LAIKA is also known for its distinctive narratives, capable of approaching more mature themes while still making movies for all ages. In recognition of the studio’s groundbreaking work, all four LAIKA films to be released on Blu-ray were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

The new Blu-ray versions of LAIKA’s animated features will be distributed by Shout! Factory. Here's the official list of all the extras included in each Blu-ray below.

Coraline Blu-ray extra content includes:

Never-Before-Seen Coraline Animation Test Footage

“Inside LAIKA Featurette”

Foreword by Peter Debruge , Chief Film Critic for Variety

, Chief Film Critic for Variety Audio Commentary with Director Henry Selick and Composer Bruno Coulais

and Composer The Making of Coraline

Original Featurettes

Deleted Scenes

Feature-Length Storyboards

The Boxtrolls Blu-ray extra content includes:

Never-Before-Seen The Boxtrolls Animation Test Footage

“Inside LAIKA’ Featurette

Feature-Length Storyboards

Foreword by Ramin Zahed , the Editor in Chief of Animation Magazine

, the Editor in Chief of Animation Magazine Audio Commentary with Directors Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi

and The Making of The Boxtrolls

Original Featurettes

ParaNorman Blu-ray extra content includes:

Feature-Length Storyboards

“Inside LAIKA” Featurette

Never-Before-Seen ParaNorman Animation Test Footage

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Chris Butler and Co-Director Sam Fell

Peering Through the Veil

Original Featurettes

Kubo and the Two Strings Blu-ray extra content includes:

Feature-Length Storyboards

“Inside LAIKA” Featurette

Never-Before-Seen Kubo and the Two Strings Animation Test Footage

Audio Commentary with Director/Producer Travis Knight

Kubo’s Journey

Original Featurettes

The first two Blu-rays to hit the stores are Coraline and The Boxtrolls, both available on August 31. ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings will be available on September 14. Check out the box art for all four releases below.

