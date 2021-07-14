The screenings will be presented with exclusive bonus content offering behind-the-scenes looks into the making of the films.

Fathom Events, in tandem with LAIKA, Shout! Factory, and Park Circus, have announced that the beloved animated films Coraline and ParaNorman will be coming back to theaters this fall to celebrate the 15th anniversary of LAIKA Studios. The two films will be presented with exclusive bonus content that delves behind-the-scenes into the creative process behind the making of these movies. Coraline will return to theaters on August 24, while ParaNorman will be screened on November 16.

"Bringing these LAIKA films back to theaters gives everyone at the studio such joy," said LAIKA Chief Marketing Officer David Burke in a provided statement. "It allows our longtime fans to enjoy these remarkable movies on the big screen once again while providing an opportunity for new generations of moviegoers to revel in the artistry and technological brilliance of the LAIKA team. At LAIKA, we’ve made a promise to our fans to make movies that matter... and we hope that revisiting the timeless worlds of Coraline Jones and Norman Babcock proves that we deliver on that vow."

"Coraline and ParaNorman showcase the variety of content Fathom brings to audiences of all ages nationwide," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're excited to be working with LAIKA, to continue our partnerships with Shout! Factory and Park Circus, and look forward to bringing these two wonderful films to local theaters."

Coraline hails from director and screenwriter Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and is based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman) about a young girl who walks through a secret door and discovers an alternate version of her life. At first, this parallel world seems even better than the one she has, but very quickly Coraline realizes that things are more dangerous than they appear on the surface — and soon she must save her real world and her real family. The film's voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French and is produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic, and Mary Sandell.

ParaNorman, directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler (who also wrote the script), follows the adventures of a misunderstood small-town boy named Norman, who can communicate with the dead. When his town is under threat from zombies — as well as ghosts, witches, and even (gulp) grown-ups, he'll have to look inside himself to find the hero he was always meant to become. The voice cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman, and the film is produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight.

Tickets for Coraline will be available starting July 16, while tickets for ParaNorman can be purchased beginning August 13. Coraline will screen on August 24 at 3 PM and 7 PM local time, while ParaNorman will screen on November 16 at 3 PM and 7 PM local time. Tickets will be available at FathomEvents.com and any participating theaters. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

