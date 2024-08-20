The Big Picture Coraline's re-release is a box office success, earning over $20 million globally and surpassing Borderlands this weekend.

Laika has extended the film's run due to popular demand, showcasing the beloved classic in remastered and in 3D.

The star-studded voice cast, direction by Henry Selick, and eerie storyline continue to captivate viewers after 15 years.

The Coraline re-release continues a story of success at the box office. The stop-motion animated movie earned more than $20 million at the global box office over the course of the weekend. Due to the success of the movie's 15th-anniversary celebration, Laika, the studio behind the beloved cult classic, has announced that the feature will now remain on the big screen until August 29. Coraline was presented in newly remastered 3D during the re-release, allowing audiences to see a story they know and love with enhanced technology.

Coraline has earned $12.5 million at the domestic box office, with the remaining $7.6 million coming from international territories. The stop-motion hit made more money than Borderlands this weekend. The video game adaptation was no match for the animated classic from fifteen years ago. Coraline's re-release has become a success in countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. The fact that the studio has decided to expand the duration of the limited engagement shouldn't come as a surprise.

The premise of Coraline follows the titular character voiced by Dakota Fanning. The young girl is frustrated with the fact that she was forced to move into a new home. But things get fascinating for her once she realizes that the house holds a portal into a parallel dimension. By the time Coraline realizes that there's something sinister lurking in the shadows of the parallel world, it's already too late. Coraline is as an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novella of the same name.

The Voice Cast of 'Coraline'

Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French were also a part of the voice cast for Coraline. After playing both versions of the protagonist's mother in the stop-motion story, Hatcher went on to work on projects such as Planes and Supergirl. Jennifer Saunders is soon set to bring another childhood classic to life with The Magical Faraway Tree adaptation in the works. More than a decade after the movie's release, the adaptation of Gaiman's work continues to hold a special place in the heart of the audience.

Coraline was directed by Henry Selick, the director of Wendell & Wild. The filmmaker was fascinated by the story, with Selick himself writing the screenplay for the production. Selick is also known for being the director behind The Nightmare Before Christmas. There's no denying that the artist has a passion for creating scary stories that can be enjoyed by the youngest members of the audience.

Coraline is currently playing in theaters. Tickets are available below.

