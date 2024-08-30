There's one movie that just won't stop winning at the box office, and it isn't the one you'd expect. Coraline, which has been re-released in theaters to celebrate its 15th anniversary, has just surpassed a major box office milestone. The film has grossed $40 million worldwide just since returning to theaters roughly two weeks ago. This is an impressive feat as many movies fail to achieve this in their initial theatrical run. Just a few days ago, Coraline crossed another major box office milestone, using extra revenue generated from the re-release to hit $50 million from international markets. As it stands, Coraline's total box office haul considering re-release and original release is more than $125 million worldwide.

To contextualize just how impressive it is for Coraline to earn $40 million during its re-release, that box office haul puts it over other films such as the Jeff Nichols-directed motorcycle drama starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, The Bikeriders. It has also grossed more than Kevin Costner's Horizon: An America Saga - Chapter 1, which performed so poorly at the box office earlier this year that the sequel was pulled from the release schedule. It also passed Borderlands, which has been hailed as one of the worst video game adaptations of all time despite its star-studded cast and fails just short of other major star-led projects such as Fly Me to the Moon (Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson) and Arthur the King (Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu).

The 2024 Box Office Has Been a Wild Ride

Box office numbers can be vastly unpredictable, as several factors play into whether people will show up to the theaters for a movie. Sometimes a movie such as Inside Out 2 unexpectedly becomes a major success and one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while other big-budget blockbusters like The Fall Guy and Furiosa, which were surely expecting a colossal box office haul, fall short of breaking even. It wasn't hard to foresee that a movie such as Deadpool & Wolverine would find so much success, especially factoring in it being the only Marvel movie of the year, and it sees two legendary characters like Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) make their MCU debuts.

Coraline is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and get tickets below to see the remastered 3D version near you.

