LAIKA, Fathom, and Trafalgar Releasing are bringing the film to an even bigger global audience with the limited run.

A recent partnership with WILDFANG included a brand-new fashion collection and FUNKO Pops to support the anniversary.

Steel yourself and hide your eyes as the Other Mother is seeking out victims once again. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the award-winning stop-motion animated film Coraline returns to theaters fully remastered in 3D for a limited run on August 15. A 2D version of the film will also be available. Creators LAIKA Studios are teaming up with Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing to bring Coraline to global audiences for the first time in 3D. Tickets go on sale June 21 in the United States.

LAIKA CMOO David Burke shared his excitement for Coraline to return to theaters once again in a 3D format. He said, “LAIKA set the 3D standard with the 2009 release of Coraline. This newly remastered version, in the works for three years, brings Neil Gaiman’s enchanting story to life in stunning, stereoscopic 3D detail, and is a love letter to LAIKA fans everywhere. Thanks to our partnerships with Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing, we are thrilled to bring this cinematic jewel to a global audience this year. The release will include an early glimpse of LAIKA’s upcoming film, Wildwood, making it the must-see film event of the summer.”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, discussed the importance of this partnership in taking the beloved all-ages film to a global market, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with LAIKA to bring Coraline to audiences worldwide. For many of these territories, this will be the first time a new generation of Coraline fans will be able to experience the magic of the film on the big screen in remastered 3D.”

A Celebration 15 Years in the Making

Coraline returning remastered in 3D isn’t the only way LAIKA is celebrating their groundbreaking film. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the lifestyle brand WILDFANG for a full collection. Along with Coraline, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings received unique shirt designs. Fans can also snag new FUNKO Pops of your favorite characters.

LAIKA studios launched stop-motion animated films for a new generation through Coraline, which was their first feature film. It stars Dakota Fanning as the plucky titular character along with Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, and Ian McShane. Adapting the story from the creative mind of Neil Gaiman, the screenplay and director was Henry Selick, and the music was composed by Bruno Coulais. The film was a box office success and was well-reviewed by critics. It would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and won multiple Annie Awards.

Coraline is returning to theaters remastered in 3D for a limited run on August 15 to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Tickets will be available on June 21 in the United States. For information about global ticket sales, visit coraline.com.

