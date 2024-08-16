The Big Picture Coraline's re-release in theaters saw strong audience demand, earning over $3 million on its first day.

The animated movie, based on Neil Gaiman's book, follows the titular character into a parallel reality.

Director Henry Selick, known for The Nightmare Before Christmas, brings Coraline's scary journey to life.

Audiences seem to be enjoying Coraline's return to the big screen, with the animated movie by Laika earning $3,108,842 at the box office during its first day of its re-release. The movie was brought back to theaters to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary. There's no denying that, more than a decade after the scary story directed by Henry Selick made its debut, there's still some serious demand for Coraline's (Dakota Fanning) journey into the parallel reality that exists within her new home.

Coraline follows the titular character after she moves to a new house. Even if the young girl doesn't look comfortable with the place, everything will change once she discovers a secret door able of transporting her into a reality different from her own. The animated movie is based on Neil Gaiman's book of the same name. During its original run at the global box office, Coraline earned $131 million.

The voice cast of Coraline featured plenty of talented performers who brought the characters from the page to the screen. Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French were all a part of the film, while Coraline looked for a way to return to her original reality. After voicing the titular character, Dakota Fanning went on to star in The Twilight Saga and The Last of Robin Hood, with the young performer cementing her trend of balancing blockbusters with independent movies.

Directed by Henry Selick

Close

Henry Selick was the director behind Coraline. Besides being known for bringing the charismatic character to the big screen, Selick is also famous for sitting on the director's chair for The Nightmare Before Christmas. The beloved adventure followed Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman) as he tried to understand why having holidays other than Halloween was important. Judging from the looks of both that tale and Coraline, it's clear that Selick has always enjoyed creating horror stories for the youngest members of the audience.

The re-release of Coraline also marks Laika's return to the big screen after many years of being absent from cinemas. The last time the studio made a major move in multiplexes was when Missing Link delighted the world in 2019. Zach Galifianakis voiced the titular character in the story written and directed by Chris Butler. And there's more to come. The studio will return to the big screen with the release of Wildwood, another scary adventure that will premiere in 2025.

Coraline is currently playing in theaters.