The Big Picture Coraline's re-release saw a stellar box office response, grossing nearly $6 million in just two days.

The dark fantasy film, based on a Neil Gaiman novel, has hit the $80 million milestone domestically.

The animation house Laika, known for Coraline, will debut a new feature called Wildwood next year.

A year that has already witnessed several major re-releases delivering stellar box office response is set to add another title to the list. Focus Features’ cult animated hit Coraline was re-issued through Fathom Events in over 1,500 domestic locations this week, to results that would make many contemporary movies envious. Directed by the stop-motion veteran Henry Selick, Coraline grossed $3 million on Thursday and another $2.7 million on Friday, for a two-day haul of nearly $6 million. The movie is expected to generate around $10 million across its four-day debut.

Coraline was originally released in 2009, when it grossed a decent $16.8 million in its first weekend. Produced on a reported budget of $60 million — relatively modest for an animated movie of that era — the film concluded its run with under $80 million domestically and over $120 million worldwide. Thanks to these excellent re-release numbers, the movie’s domestic total just passed the $80 million milestone — it currently sits at $81 million. While the chances of it passing the coveted $100 million mark are slim, Coraline could realistically pass the $90 million milestone by the end of its re-release run. The movie marked the grand launch of the animation house Laika, which has since released acclaimed films such as ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link. Laika is set to debut its new feature, Wildwood, next year.

A tonal departure from the kid-friendly animated hits of the time, Coraline is a dark fantasy based on a novel by Neil Gaiman. The movie opened to strong reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It followed the creepy adventures of a girl named Coraline, who discovers a secret world hidden in the recesses of her new home. Dakota Fanning played the titular character, with supporting voice work provided by Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French.

The Year 2024 Has Been a Celebration of Re-Releases

Close

Several studios have re-released their classic films in theaters this year already. In honor of its 70th anniversary, Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai was recently re-issued theatrically to excellent response. Ridley Scott’s Alien was re-issued in honor of its 40th anniversary, while Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and The Mummy celebrated their 25th anniversaries in theaters. The millennial classic Shrek 2 was also re-released to splendid results, as was The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies. You can watch Coraline in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.