The stop-motion animated classic is back to give a new generation of audiences nightmares as LAIKA Studios has announced via Twitter that Coraline is returning to the big screen this summer. With tickets now available for pre-order, the screening will be hosted by Fathom Events for two nights only on August 14 and August 15.

Alongside the film’s return to the big screen, the screening will also feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, never seen before from LAIKA’s archives, which will showcase the craft and talent that goes into the production of a stop-motion animated project. It goes without saying that the effort put into the film has paid off as Coraline remains one of the most acclaimed animated films of its decade, with praise for its dark imagery and scary plotline attributed to Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick’s craft behind the camera. Now with the movie returning to theaters, there’s no greater opportunity for fans to revisit the animated classic than on the big screen.

Based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, Coraline centers on the titular character, who discovers a secret door that transports her to an alternate reality that parallels her life. However, she soon discovers that not everything is as it seems when the other world's sinister nature begins to reveal itself. The film features the voice talents of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French.

Fourteen Years Later, ‘Coraline’ Remains as a Classic From LAIKA

Coraline debuted in theaters in 2009 to critical acclaim and box office success, solidifying LAIKA’s place as one of the most significant stop-motion animation studios, rivaling the likes of Aardman. Since then, the studio has released more acclaimed films like Paranorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings. However, LAIKA hasn’t produced another stop-motion animated movie since the release of The Missing Link in 2019, which bombed at the box office, despite receiving positive reviews. However, they are set to make an epic comeback as, according to previous reports, the studio will release The Night Gardener from Kubo director Travis Knight, who also helms an upcoming adaptation of Wildwood. Both movies won’t debut for another few years, but until then, fans can dive back into the film that started it all when Coraline returns to the big screen this summer.

Coraline returns to theaters for two nights only, beginning on August 14. Check out the official trailer for the animated classic below.