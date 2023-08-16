The Big Picture Coraline, a 14-year-old animated classic, continues to draw in audiences and earned $4.91 million at the box office during its recent two-day screening.

Coraline made big waves at the box this week as the film’s two-day Fathom Events screening earned a combined ​​$4.91 million at the domestic box office. Despite the film being 14 years old, audiences still continue to embrace the animated classic, which opened only behind Barbie and Oppenheimer on Monday and Tuesday, showcasing its loyal fanbase that flocked to see the latest screening.

The film continued to display its strong presence at the box office, showcasing a per-screen average of $3,000, higher than either of the aforementioned films. “As of now, Coraline is Fathom’s biggest classic movie of all time and the second highest grossing title for 2023,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “This film carries such a large fan following year-after-year, and they certainly came out in force this year to see their favorite film.”

Due to popular demand following the success of Coraline at the box office this week, Fathom Events will be bringing back the film for additional screenings later this month on August 28 and 29 for fans that missed out the first time around. Similar to the last set of screenings, the film will be presented in stunning 4K, accompanied by new behind-the-scenes footage from the LAIKA Archives, offering further insight into the making behind the classic movie.

Image via LAIKA

‘Coraline’ Remains a Terrifying Animated Classic Worthy to See on the Big Screen

Based on the classic story by Neil Gaiman, Coraline centers on its titular character, who, after moving to a new house, discovers a parallel world full of magic and wonders. However, not everything is as magical as they appear, and soon she must race against time to save her family from the sinister forces at play. Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) directs the film, which features the voice talents of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Keith David.

Coraline returns to the big screen again for two days only on August 28 and 29. Tickets for the upcoming screenings are available to pre-order here. Check out the official trailer for the film below.