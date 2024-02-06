The Big Picture Coraline is a beloved animated film with a large fan base that spans across age groups.

The film is praised for its stunning production design, voice cast, and effective use of 3D technology.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's return in 3D this August, as it is expected to attract both new and old audiences.

Director Henry Selick’s 2009 stop-motion animated feature, Coraline has a devoted fan base. The feature based on Neil Gaiman’s novella of the same name has been a staple horror story for many fans and surprisingly makes more and more sense as you grow up. The film has everything fans can hope for, a mysterious dark world, otherworldly beings, and a curious young protagonist. Now, the feature is making a return in 3D to the big screen, Laika Studios has announced.

The story follows a young girl, Coraline, who discovers a secret door to a parallel universe while exploring her new home. This universe closely mirrors her own but is significantly better in many ways. Things take a turn when the Other Mother and her parallel family conspire to keep Coraline stuck in this alternate world, so she must use all her courage and strength to return to her own family.

‘Coraline’ Has a Massive Fan Base

Along with directing the animated film, Selic also adapted the screenplay from Gaiman’s novella but took it beyond the book. The stop-motion animation gives the feature an eerie yet distinguished feel which makes it the perfect entryway to horror for young audiences. With its dark fantasy aesthetic and frightening yet age-appropriate imagery the movie is a favorite across all age groups.

The feature is often dubbed as one of the greatest animated films of the 21st century and has stunning production design, cast, and usage of 3D technology. Last year, the movie came back to theatres for two days. Nevertheless, due to fan demand, the release got extended to multiple screens and did another good box office run. As the feature returns in 3D, it is sure to grab more eyeballs from old and new audiences alike.

The feature has an illustrious voice cast including Dakota Fanning as Coraline Jones, Teri Hatcher as Mel Jones and The Other Mother, Jennifer Saunders as April Spink, Dawn French as Miriam, John Hodgman as Charlie and The Other Father, Robert Bailey Jr. as Wybie, and Keith David as The Cat. Further rounding off the cast are Ian McShane as Sergei Alexander Bobinsky, Carolyn Crawford as Mrs. Lovat, Aankha Neal, George Selick, and Hannah Kaiser, John Linnell along with Marina Budovsky and Harry Selick.

Coraline will return to theatres in 3D this August. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the new announcement below: