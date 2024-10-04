Coraline is back! Following a highly successful summertime theatrical re-release that saw it beat out many titles at the box office, the acclaimed stop-motion horror title is returning to theaters again for the upcoming Halloween festivities. Starting from October 31st, Coraline will begin its second theatrical run of the year in stunning newly remastered 3D and 2D formats. This presents a good opportunity for first-time viewers in festive Halloween spirits to discover the charm of the award-winning feature that continues to draw great appeal even years after its original 2009 release.

The limited re-release comes courtesy of a partnership between Fathom in the US and Trafalgar Releasing internationally, which will release in territories including the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Austria, and Ecuador with more territories to follow. It's still Coraline's 15th anniversary and while US audiences have celebrated the milestone with the movie's summer release, fans in France and Italy are set to begin their 15th Anniversary engagements this November. What's more? Fans attending the limited Halloween screening will get an exclusive first look at LAIKA's upcoming film, Wildwood.

Starring Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, and Teri Hatcher, among others, Coraline is a suspenseful dark fantasy following the adventures of its 11-year-old titular character. Upon arriving at her new home with her parents, the curious kid discovers a secret door that leads into an alternate world harboring exciting fantasies. Things take a dark turn when her villainous Other Mother intends to keep her in the world forever. Caroline must then muster courage and resourcefulness to return to her real world and save her parents.

How Successful Was 'Coraline's 15th Anniversary Re-release?

Image Via Focus Features

The 15th Anniversary theatrical re-release of Coraline this past August was a surprise success, outperforming every projection. Over the summer, Coraline garnered over $53 million globally, driving its lifetime theatrical gross to $185.7 million. This made it the highest-grossing stop-motion film in the US, surpassing Nightmare Before Christmas and Chicken Run. That figure is bound to swell even further as the Henry Selick film looks to exert more dominance with the upcoming Halloween release.

Coraline set even more records with its 15th-anniversary release as it equally became the highest-grossing re-release in the US in the past decade, the highest-grossing release (new and re-releases) in Fathom’s 20-year history, the highest-grossing re-release in the past 25 years in the UK, even beating out the 25th anniversary of Titanic.

“Everyone at LAIKA is elated by the global success of the Coraline re-release, and we’re delighted to offer one more chance to see it this year during Halloween festivities,” said David Burke, LAIKA’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer. “In addition to becoming Fathom’s highest-grossing release in the US, Coraline set box office records in multiple international territories, including the UK and Mexico, through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. We are humbled by the millions of fans around the world who came out to experience Coraline in dazzling remastered 3D on the big screen this summer, making the 15th anniversary a cultural phenomenon.”

Tickets go on sale in the US starting Friday, October 4.

GET TICKETS