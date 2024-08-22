The Big Picture Coraline has climbed to second place on the Top 10 Stop-Motion Movies at the US Box Office, surpassing The Nightmare Before Christmas.

With consistent success since re-release, Coraline has made over $1.5 million each day, peaking at $3.5 million on August 18.

Coraline continues to astound new viewers, with a 91% "fresh" approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and on the verge of hitting $150 million worldwide.

In celebration of 15 years since its theatrical release, the cult hit Coraline has made its way back onto screens, causing millions to flock to their local theaters. In doing so, the film hasn't just bumped up its Box Office figures, it has also climbed into second place on the Top 10 Stop-Motion Movies of All Time at the US Box Office. Officially, the film has now accumulated $98 million domestically, taking it above another Henry Selick-helmed flick, The Nightmare Before Christmas. This comes after Coraline has consistently performed since its August 15 re-release, with every day since making over $1.5 million, topped by an August 18 taking of $3.5 million.

At the top of the list is Aardman Animations' Chicken Run, the stop-motion feature from the UK that swept both the Box Office and numerous awards at the turn of the millennium. Currently, Chicken Run is less than $8 million ahead of Coraline, with there a certain chance that the supernatural fantasy film might spook its way to the very top of the list. Coraline is also about to hit another milestone as it edges closer to the $150 million mark worldwide, solidifying it as one of the most lucrative stop-motion features of all time.

Supported by an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French, Coraline has stood the test of time thanks to an immersive story and eye-popping animation that more than holds up to this day. Stop-motion is perhaps the most impressive of the animation styles, with Coraline a superb example of the jaw-dropping final product that can come from thousands of hard hours in the studio. Coraline has a 91% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to astound new viewers to this day proven by its success upon re-release.

Animation Has Had an Impressive 2024

It isn't just the re-release of Coraline that has taken the 2024 Box Office by storm in the realm of animation, with two other major releases sweeping theaters and picking up impressive figures in ticket sales. The first is the hotly-anticipated sequel to Inside Out, which has thus far generated an eye-watering $1.6 billion globally. The film has caught the hearts and minds of countries across the world, becoming one of the most successful films in history. The other animated release to triumph this summer, albeit not as much as the Pixar sequel, is Despicable Me 4, with the Steve Carrell-led family comedy generating just shy of $850 million to date.

Coraline's re-release has pushed it to second in the list of All-Time Stop-Motion Films at the US Box Office. You can catch the movie back in theaters right now.

