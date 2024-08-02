Corey Gamble first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Kris Jenner's new boyfriend following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner in 2014. Eventually, he secured his position as Kris' right-hand-man by taking over managing the security detail for the Kardashian/Jenner clan, at least for a short time, if we are to believe what was said on Keeping Up. Corey has experience as a road manager for Justin Bieber, so he is aware of what it takes to move A-list celebrities wherever their jet-setting lifestyle takes them.

During his years on both Keeping Up and the Hulu series The Kardashians, Corey has proven himself to be completely comfortable taking the back seat in his power-couple, letting his girlfriend and her daughters take center stage and shine. This may be a hard-earned lesson, as Corey has discovered what it is like to be on the receiving end of Kris' daughters' wrath, like the time when Khloé Kardashian rebelled against his relationship with her mother because of his reserved mannerisms in Season 14 of Keeping Up. Or the time Corey intervened in a fight between Kylie Jenner and her older sister Kendall Jenner in Season 19, which escalated when Kendall accused Corey of showing favoritism and telling her to "fu-- off." There was an inexplicable joy in watching the down-to-earth Corey warn Kendall that he was going to tell her "the truth about how you are," after he told her she was a "rude person," an "a--hole" when she feels like it, and someone who gets "riled up for no reason." For a brief moment, the series felt like it did in its heyday, before everyone on the cast had media training and a near constant anxiety about how their remarks would be interpreted by the online followers that their businesses depend on.

Other than his laid-back demeanor, Corey has also earned a reputation for being quite the renaissance man. In fact, these days you will often find him sporting one of several t-shirts he owns from Beyoncé's acclaimed Renaissance Tour. In recent seasons, he has taken his personal style to another level, combining his tastes for both of the moment items and retro-throwbacks. His outfits are always tastefully curated, drawing influence from the 70's, 90's, and contemporary couture. If Corey isn't in a stylish t-shirt and blazer combo, or a comfortable hoodie, he is sure to be found in a silk shirt, a favorite staple that he has recently found the opportunity to turn into an entrepreneurial endeavor. Here are his top-ten silk shirt looks, ranked.

Season 4, Episode 1

Image via Hulu

Corey pulled out this understated beauty on a family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Season 4 of The Kardashians. True to his low-key nature, Corey often sticks to neutral colors or shades of black and white.

So it is always nice to see him express his more colorful sides in his favorite closet item. This deep navy colored silk shirt is kept low-key with a minimalist gold chain and watch, compared to the usual flash and dazzle associated with the family.

9 Corey's Style is Always a Vibe

Season 5, Multiple Episodes

Close

Whether he is accompanying Kim Kardashian and Kris as they fly to Paris on a 12-hour trip to watch Kendall walk down fashion runways, joining the family on a trip to Aspen, or simply relaxing in the luxury of Kris' home, Corey always matches the vibe in the room. He is also a practical fashionista, one who has no problem repeating a look, so long as it is a silk shirt, regardless if there are those who consider it a fashion faux-pas. He'll take a long sleeve black silk button-up that he wore in Paris at the Victoria Beckham show, and turn around to pull it out on a casual family trip to Aspen. Corey knows the subtle art of dressing a classic piece up or down, depending on the occasion, by switching up the accessories to create the desired vibe.

Over the years, Corey's taste has evolved to show his more creative side, shifting away from the standard t-shirts and hoodies he was more likely to be seen wearing on Keeping Up. He is a man who attends the Art Basel art fair staged annually in Miami, who appreciates the finer things, but always seems to stay true to more humble roots. It appears that while his personality remains laid-back overall, his taste for the finer things has grown alongside his relationships with the notorious fashion-junkies in the family. His growing collection of silk shirts in Season 5 demonstrates that even if he is known to repeat a look, with Corey the look will always match the vibe.

8 Khloe's Baby Shower

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via Hulu

In Season 2, viewers started to see Corey's penchant for a tasteful silk shirt and shorts set. At the baby shower to celebrate the upcoming birth of Khloé's son, baby Tatum, Corey chose a beautiful deep burgundy silk shirt and shorts set, with flashy accessories to add some flavor to the 'fit.

The pop of mustard yellow and bright orange with his sneakers and laces gives the outfit a youthful energy. The silk shirt and shorts set is another look that can be dressed either up or down, depending on the accessories.

7 Buttoned Up in Black

Season 4, Episode 10

Image via Hulu

For "Lord" Scott Disick's 40th birthday celebration, each of the cast was provided with crowns and tiaras to don as they all grouped together around a dinner table.

Corey's understated black long sleeve silk shirt, styled buttoned up to the neck with minimal accessories, really let the gold and jewels of his crown shine, and the red velvet pop. With his Queen by his side, Corey looks every bit a contented King in this understated but regal look. And after all, he is the reigning King Consort of the Kardashian clan. It is only fitting we should see him in a crown.

6 Kris' Birthday Dinner

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Hulu

This patterned burgundy long sleeve silk shirt is another crowning achievement in Corey's collection. It is nice to see Corey embrace a pattern, and the cascading crowns and the flashy diamond necklace he paired with the shirt are definitely giving regal vibes.

Corey is most likely to pull out his silks at a Kardashian function, and for something as important as his Queen's birthday, it's clear that he wanted to make a royal impression, and Corey did that and then some.

5 Ciao, Kim

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via Hulu

For Kim's Dolce & Gabbana "Ciao, Kim" runway event, Corey was seated in the front row looking every bit the fashionista.

As Kourtney Kardashian stayed home in protest of Kim stealing her wedding vibes for the show, where her sister curated looks from the brand's vintage collections over the years (designs which neither sister can claim as their own), Corey joined Kris, Khloé, and Kim in Milan for the special occasion. With his long sleeved white silk shirt unbuttoned to emphasize the sparkling jewelry on his neck, and sunglasses on to complete the look, this outfit is anything but minimalist.

4 A Dolce Dinner

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via Hulu

To celebrate Kim's success at curating the Dolce & Gabbana show, the brand hosted a dinner party for the fashionista and her family. Kim's skin-tight silver dress was stuck to her so tight that she could barely walk, and she had to basically lay vertical in the sprinter van on the way to dinner. Khloé showed off her sculpted midriff in a sultry white cut-out dress. Kris kept it business casual in a menswear inspired blazer and tie. But Corey's outfit outshone them all.

Taking his penchant for a set to the next level, Corey paired this blush pink long sleeved silk shirt with matching silk pants, complimented by a yellow t-shirt that peeped out underneath, with the top buttons left open. The yellow really drew the eye to the necklaces that tie the whole outfit together, with Corey sporting one of the brand's signature multicolor gem chains. The chunky diamond pinkie ring really upped the impact on this outfit, making Corey the main event on this red carpet filled with fashion fans.

3 Silk Shirts Origin Story

Season 4, Episode 3

Image via Hulu

Corey seemingly put all the shoulder rubbing at Season 3's Dolce & Gabbana event to work, as he scored a collaboration with the brand after all was said and done. And, of course, the collaboration involved his love for his signature silk shirts. At a dinner to celebrate Corey collaborating with the brand, Kris filled the viewers in on the origin story of Corey's passion. The fashionista tendencies seemed to start early with Corey, since as a young man he would wait for his father to leave for work before sneaking into his closet and stealing his silk shirts to wear to school.

With so many successful individuals in the family, it seems there is an endless list of dinners and events that have celebrated the Kardashian sisters over the years. So it is nice to see the family rally around Corey for once. Corey accessorized this off-white silk set with layered diamond chains, matching bracelets and a ring. His collaboration with a high-end fashion brand finally brings his love of fashion and his entrepreneurial spirit together.

2 Khloé Next Door

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Hulu

Khloé and Kris have always been close, and now that their side-by-side mansions are finished, they each know the other is always nearby. Kris moved into her recently completed Calabasas masterpiece while Khloé had to wait for hers to be finished. So when she finally got to move in, it was little wonder that she wanted to give her mom and Corey a tour. And because they are neighbors, the sneak-peek also served as a pajama party.

Corey's favorite silk shirt and pants combo gets a glow-up with the addition of a matching silk robe in these decadent PJs. The beautiful blue geometric pattern with black trim gives the outfit such a stylish look that it could double for street wear, if styled appropriately. It's little wonder Corey felt like cutting a rug as he was shown around Khloe's new digs.

1 Vibrant in Cabo

Season 4, Episode 1