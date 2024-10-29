It’s been a big year for Chris Hemsworth, who has starred in two of the biggest movies of the year with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One, and now one of his most exciting projects in the works just got a major expansion. A new report from Deadline revealed that Corey Hawkins, known for playing Houston Brooks in Kong: Skull Island and also for playing Heath in The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of Crime 101, an upcoming heist thriller following a robbery that takes place along the Pacific Coast Highway. Hawkins joins a stacked ensemble led by Hemsworth and his long-time Marvel pal, Mark Ruffalo, along with Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro. Plot details about each actor’s roles are being kept under wraps.

Crime 101 is based on the novella by Don Winslow, and Bart Layton has been tapped to write and direct the project for the big screen. Corey Hawkins is also known for his role as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 showbiz drama that also stars O’Shea Jackson and Aldis Hodge. He’s also famous for playing Kwame Ture in BlacKkKlansman, the 2018 true crime biopic led by John David Washington and Adam Driver and directed by Spike Lee. Hawkins most recently starred as Clemens in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which came two years after appearing opposite Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth. He’s also famous for starring alongside Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights, the 2021 musical romance drama directed by Jon M. Chu and streaming on Max.

What Have the Other ‘Crime 101’ Stars Been in Lately?

Close

Other than Furiosa and Transformers One, Hemsworth also topline Extraction 2 and played the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Ruffalo recently starred alongside Emma Stone in Poor Things and reprised his role as Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the MCU Disney+ series. Keoghan was recently seen alongside Jacob Elordi in Saltburn, and earlier this year he starred alongside Austin Butler in Masters of the Air, the Apple TV+ period series. Berry headlined her first horror film with Never Let Go earlier this year after starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in The Union, and Barbaro recently starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR.

Crime 101 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Hawkins in The Walking Dead, now streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX