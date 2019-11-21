Exclusive: Corey Hawkins in Talks to Join Denzel Washington in A24’s ‘Macbeth’

0

Two-time SAG Award nominee Corey Hawkins is in talks to join Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen‘s adaptation of William Shakespeare‘s Macbeth, Collider has exclusively learned.

Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson is in talks to play King Duncan in the A24 movie, which is being produced by Scott Rudin. Coen is directing from his own original screenplay, and Macbeth will mark his first time not working alongside his brother, Ethan Coen, with whom he shares four Oscars. Production is slated to start early next year.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth follows a general (Washington) who’s convinced by a trio of witches that he’s destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife (McDormand), Macbeth tries to seize the crown by any means necessary. Hawkins’ role is being kept under wraps, but no matter who he’s playing, the project offers him a chance to work with Denzel and a Coen brother while reciting Shakespeare’s dialogue, which would be hard for any young actor to turn down.

Best known for playing a young Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, Hawkins also played political activist Kwame Ture (aka Stokely Carmichael) in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman, which was nominated for Best Picture. He also starred in 24: Legacy, had a recurring role on The Walking Dead, and appeared in Kong: Skull Island.

Hawkins will soon be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay‘s Netflix action movie 6 Underground, and opposite Christoph Waltz in the two-time Oscar winner’s directorial debut Georgetown. He recently wrapped Jon M. Chu‘s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning musical In the Heights, and he’s currently filming the Quibi thriller Survive with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Hawkins earned SAG nominations as a member of two different ensembles — Straight Outta Compton and BlacKkKlansman. He’s represented by CAA. To watch the latest trailer for 6 Underground, which hits Netflix on Dec. 13, click here.