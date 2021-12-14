He also talks about why making ‘West Side Story’ was such a special experience and his first day on set.

With director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Corey Stoll about making the fantastic remake. During the interview, he talked about what it was like meeting Spielberg for the first time, getting cast, seeing the level of detail when he arrived on set, why shooting in the bright and hot summer is a challenge, why making West Side Story was such a special experience, when he realized a lot of people watch Billions, and more. In addition, he talked about what someone should watch first if they’ve never seen his work.

Based on the critically acclaimed 1957 Broadway musical with music by the legendary Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story first made its way to the big screen in 1961. Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, the film went on to win 10 out of the 11 Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture and Best Director, and is considered to be one of the best movie musicals of all time.

As Matt wrote in his review, and everyone else said on Twitter, Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story is fantastic. He’s taken the story you know and added enough new flourishes to make this film more than a repaint of the original. In addition, the way he collaborated with Janusz Kaminski on the cinematography, Tony Kushner on the screenplay, and brought in so many talented actors to inhabit these classic roles, I don’t know anyone could walk out of the theater and not feel energized. West Side Story also stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno. Spielberg also produces alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

Watch what Corey Stoll had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Corey Stoll

If someone has not seen anything he’s done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

When did he realize a lot of people watch Billions?

How did he get cast in West Side Story and what is it like meeting Spielberg for the first time?

Was he happy or relieved that he didn’t have to sing and dance in the film?

What was it like stepping on set for the first time and seeing the level of detail?

How when you are shooting in the summer you have to use huge lights which is a challenge.

How Spielberg doesn’t shoot a lot of coverage.

Why making West Side Story was such a special experience.

