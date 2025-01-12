The structure and themes of William Shakespeare’s most famous works have had a significant influence on cinematic storytelling, with many of his best plays adapted to the big screen several times. Although attending live theatrical performances is an opportunity that not everyone is afforded, there are countless cinematic versions of Macbeth, Henry V, Othello, and Hamlet, allowing cinephiles to compare and contrast the different adaptations. Coriolanus is not always considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best works, but it does contain powerful themes about the seductive nature of power and the all-encompassing destruction of war. In his feature film directorial debut, Ralph Fiennes crafted a brilliant modern war film out of Coriolanus, in which he co-starred alongside Gerard Butler.

What Is ‘Coriolanus’ About?