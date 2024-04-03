The Big Picture Story Mining & Supply Co. will produce a Cork O'Connor series based on William Kent Krueger's mystery novels.

Jim Kohlberg and Luke Parker Bowles are excited to bring Cork O'Connor to the screen, working with the author for authenticity.

The book series follows a sheriff turned private investigator in Minnesota, facing corruption and conspiracy theories.

One team in Hollywood that is already slated to produce an Outlander prequel series, based on the world of Diana Galbaldon's books, has obtained the rights for William Kent Krueger’s Cork O’Connor mystery thriller novels. Jim Kohlberg and Luke Parker Bowles of Story Mining & Supply Co., a production company founded by Kohlberg, will work with Krueger on the new series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, the book series has a whopping 19 books, with a 20th slated for release in the fall. When reading his first Cork O'Connor book, Kohlberg said in a statement:

"From the minute I cracked open Kent’s first book, in much the same way as I did with Outlander, it was very clear that this series needed to be made. Luke and I are beyond excited to get this project going and for the mass of Cork O’Connor fans to witness the brilliance of this series in action."

The series is about a half-Irish, half-Ojibwe sheriff turned private investigator in Minnesota. According to THR, there is no network or outlet currently associated with the project at this time. There are also no writers or cast members, though Kohlberg and Parker Bowles are in talks with writers currently. Krueger said in a statement "I’ve been waiting 25 years for the right people to translate my Cork O’Connor mystery series to the screen." He says that Kohlberg and Parker Bowles are the right people. All three men will serve as executive producers on the project.

'Outlander' Producers Can't Wait to Dive Into Their Next Adaptation

Image via Starz

Parker Bowles says, "Kent consistently creates dramatic chess boards for Cork to traverse and, such as in the great game, you never really know where you are until the pieces fall." The Cork O’Connor novels are set in Aurora, Minnesota, and follow Connor as he navigates corruption and conspiracies while investigating murders and missing persons cases. The first book, Iron Lake, was published in 1998. Kohlberg, Parker Bowles, and Krueger have not yet explained how the expansive series will be adapted for television. With such a high volume of material to work with, they could very well use each book for only a few episodes, or stretch one out to an entire season.

Kohlberg and Parker Bowles are already executive producers for the highly anticipated prequel to the successful time-traveling romantasy series, Outlander, on STARZ called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The original series, Outlander, is set to end with an eighth and final season, and the prequel hopes to fill the void the beloved series will be leaving. No timeline for the Cork O'Connor series or an official title has been released. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates!

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

Watch on Netflix