The recently passed Cormac McCarthy is known to most movie fans for No Country for Old Men. His novel became the film many would call the Coen Brothers's finest work and won them the Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Director, and Picture. Sadly, this is the exception when it comes to McCarthy's adaptations. Unlike fellow Western novelist Larry McMurtry, who had three books adapted to massive critical acclaim, McCarthy's works have failed to catch on with critics or mainstream audiences. Despite the Pulitzer prize won by the book, The Road did not translate to the same success as a film. No adaptation was more detrimental than Billy Bob Thornton's attempt to make All the Pretty Horses, though not by the fault of Thornton. McCarthy's work could have made for an excellent film, if not for the meddling from an unfortunate studio partner...

Billy Bob Thornton Was More Interested in a Low-Budget Movie

Billy Bob Thornton started off the 90s as an unknown and ended the decade as a movie star (not to mention he was married to Angelina Jolie.) He went from small parts in Tombstone, Indecent Proposal, and the Steven Segal disaster piece On Deadly Ground, to his fortunes turning overnight with Sling Blade. The indie drama announced Thornton as a leading man and paved the way for roles in Primary Colors, Armageddon, and another Oscar-nominated turn in A Simple Plan. But Sling Blade was also Thonrton's debut as a filmmaker, having directed and written the screenplay. Despite the success of his debut feature, Thornton's career as a filmmaker never took off the way his acting career did. This may be due to his acting and musical pursuits, but the trouble he faced with All the Pretty Horses didn't help either.

As detailed in Down and Dirty Pictures, the book by film historian Peter Biskind, Thornton was not the original choice for the film. The rights for the film were purchased not long after the book's publishing in the early 90s with Mike Nichols (of The Graduate fame) set to direct. It was Nichols, more interested in producing than directing, that passed the script to Thornton (the script had been penned by Ted Tally, known for adapting The Silence of the Lambs.) Though unfamiliar with the book, Thornton was a fan of Westerns and entered negotiations with the studio that held the rights, Columbia. From the start, Thornton and the studio weren't on the same page, with Columbia wanting a more prestigious epic Western and Thornton wanting to keep the production small, literally asking to make the movie for half the budget. In Biskind's book, Thornton feared "that when you get into this fifty million dollar thing that you're not gonna want the movie I'm gonna give you, and you're gonna get scared." But eventually, they came to enough of an agreement that the film went into production with Matt Damon in the lead and Thornton behind the camera. It wasn't until after filming that conflict started to arise again.

Harvey Weinstein Tore the Movie to Shreds

Thornton delivered his first assembly cut which, at nearly four hours was not ideal for Columbia, despite having wanted an epic. The film spent over a year in the edit, with hopes of making it an Oscar release for 1999, but tensions were high behind the scenes. The film had been turned over to Columbia Pictures president Amy Pascal, who repeatedly butted heads with Thornton over the length. Test screenings held for the film went about as poorly as they could get, including walk-outs, but Thornton had final cut up to two hours and stood by his film being longer. Pascal and Columbia felt the film was unmarketable, slow, and too thoughtful, and had no faith it would make any return on investment (precisely why Thornton only wanted half the budget they gave him.) Pascal spent a year yelling at Thorton and Thorton not complying (Thornton once brought a crayon and coloring book to a meeting with Pascal), and by August 2000, Columbia let the picture go to the studio, due to Thornton's contract obligations, had a stake in the film: Miramax. As with many a film from the 90s and early 2000s. All the Pretty Horses fell victim to Harvey Weinstein.

Having worked together on Sling Blade successfully, it made sense to let Weinstein collaborate with Thornton to shape the movie into something everyone would be happy with. Thinking he could save the film, Weinstein told the public he knew how to talk to Thorton and how to market the movie, going as far as to promise Columbia "all these Oscar nominations," as told by Biskind. As optimistic as it sounds, the nickname "Harvey Scissorhands" did not come from Weinstein being a benign, hurt, and lonesome ice sculptor/hair stylist created by Vincent Price. Weinstein forced Thornton to cut the runtime, pointing fingers at agreements between the studios, leaving a version just under two hours that left Thorton disappointed. But Weinstein did not stop there, going on to replace the original score by Daniel Lanois with one by Marty Stuart.

He also marketed the film as a romance, likely to coast off the huge success of Titanic a few years earlier, in an attempt to make it more broadly appealing. As Damon told Biskind, "He [Weinstein] made a trailer with me and Penelope Cruz swimming around in the water, skinny-dipping, with Bono singing... and on the poster, they put, 'Some passions can never be tamed,' which is exactly what the movie's not about. There is no love story, it's about unrequited love, it's about life being bigger than these people and just crushing the passion out of them."

All of Weinstein's efforts failed to pay off, with the film only grossing a mere fifteen million at the domestic box office and failing to catch on with critics as well. Weinstein avoided the premiere, claiming weather issues, and Thornton was left over-stressed and heartbroken. Per Damon, via Biskind, the experience ruined the prospect of filmmaking for Thornton, "He [Thornton] said, 'I have kids and I have a life, and it's not worth it to me to put that much of my soul into something and have it ripped away. I can't ever go through that again. Because it will kill me.'" Thornton's only directorial credits since were the following year's Daddy and Me, which was shot before Horses but had its release delayed, and 2013's Jayne Mansfield's Car, neither of which received major releases. Despite all that happened, Thornton's version of All the Pretty Horses does have its defenders.

Some Defend the Original Version of 'All the Pretty Horses'

While it may not have had its fans at the studio, some have spoken up to defend the original version of All the Pretty Horses. John Calley, the executive that originally acquired the novel, was "effusive" according to Biskind. Armaggedon co-star Ben Affleck said, "I thought it was brilliant, a masterpiece." Star Matt Damon may be the film's biggest defender, saying in interviews that, "everybody who worked on All the Pretty Horses took so much time and cared so much" and going on to tell GQ in 2016, "I'm not over it 18 years later or whatever it is, so I'm just clearly never gonna get over it. It really depresses me. I only saw Billy [Bob Thornton]'s cut once, and I just remember feeling like, 'Oh, my God, this is the best thing I've ever been a part of.'"

There was an offer to put the director's cut on the DVD, but without a license for the music, Thornton refused. A copy remains with Thornton, which he told GQ he may just show to "twenty or thirty people" at his house at some point. Whether that happened in the seven years since is unclear, but if it did, hopefully, McCarthy was on the guest list and able to see his novel brought to life the right way.